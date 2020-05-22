GOVERNOR CUOMO STEPS UP FOR SMALL BUSINESS AS FEDERAL HELP RUNS OUT

WPCNR FRIDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO CORONA VIRUS BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey May 22, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced today that Westchester County and the rest of the counties in the MidHudson Region and the Long Island region of Nassau and Suffolk regions could reopen for a Phase One opening by the end of next week, if their hiring of tracers meets requirements and their death and hospital bed metrics are met. He gave the MidHudson counties

The governor acted to provide $100 Million in aid to Small Businesses in New York with 20 or less employees through New York Forward, because the federal government program “has run out of money.”

Governor Cuomo announced he is making the New York Contract Tracing Curriculum (developed by former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s foundation) available at no cost to all states through the National Governors Association for creating contact tracing programs.

Governor Cuomo shared the new intelligence on COVID-19 that the Center for Disease Control just announced that COVID-19 now has been found to be spread by air droplets.

The Governor announced that it is mandatory to wear a mask in public in New York State or whether you are within 6 feet of another person. “You do not have the right to infect another person” (by not wearing a mask).

An additional arrangement has been made to add 750 pharmacies who have agreed to perform 7,000 Covid-19 tests a week

The governor announced that in three days, 92,000 persons have voted for their favorite PSA spots created by over 600 New Yorkers.. He also showed 5 spots that were not chosen as finalists, but are very effective, and here they are.

In the Q.& A., it was announced that $10 BILLION has been paid out the door in unemployment checks. The Governor defended the state metric board as fair across the board and defended the splitting of number of deaths into two categories, Covid-19 Deaths and “Probable” Covid Debts.

On the matter of opening beaches, Governor Cuomo said he opened the state owned parks so that citizens from New York City had a place to go, because Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk closed their county-owned beaches to persons who were not county residents.

NOTE: PLAYLAND IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY The beach will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with no admittance after 6 p.m. Parking is $5 per car with the park pass and $10 per car without. Admission to the beach is $4 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 11 and free for children under age 5 and under.