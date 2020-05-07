WPCNR THURSDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey, May 7, 2020:

This morning, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo extend until August 20 the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent in New York State, and allowed persons unable to pay rent to use their security deposits (with landlords) to draw down against the rent, with ability to pay the security used later.

GOVERNOR CUOMO ON EXTENDING RENT PAYMENT GRACE PERIOD TO AUGUST 20 (New York Medical College Feed)

In the “Q. & A”, Governor Cuomo in response to a question said the state is working for a moratorium on foreclosures of banks on landlords who have protested that nonpayment of rent affects their abilities to pay their mortgages.

The Governor dealt with steps to help farmers and fund food banks purchasing power

He also announced efforts to avoid farmers destroying food for lack of buyers on the face of the accelerated demand Food Banks are facing. He detailed how the state is spending $25 Million to purchase food for Food Banks who are seeing unprecedented demand from persons needing food. He encouraged philanthropic organizations to contact the state to aid the Food Banks in purchasing enough food to feed the growing public demand (up 200% in Westchester alone).

Governor Cuomo said the state’s $25 million Nourish New York Initiative has purchased food and products from more than 2,100 New York farms and provided support to nearly 50 food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries to date.

Within the next week, more than 20,000 households across the state will receive Nourish New York products. First announced by the Governor on April 27th, the Nourish New York Initiative provides relief by purchasing food and products from Upstate farms and directs them to the populations who need them most through New York’s network of food banks. The state is also asking any philanthropies or foundations that would like to help the state’s food banks to contact COVIDPhilanthropies@exec.ny.gov.

The Governor said the coronavirus rates of decline were continuing on all leading indicators of the disease slowdown in infections. He said total hospitalizations was down to 8,600, net hospitalizations were down and the 3-Dqy average was down. Deaths were steady with another 231 New York dead from the virus yesterday. New hospitalizations were down.

He reported that 27,000 essential employees who were on the front lines were tested for antibodies, and results showed what he called “amazingly good news,” than that of the general population, noting that masks and sanitizers work. The essential workers average 7% infecttions behind the average 14% rate of infections in the general population.

6.8 percent of health care workers in Westchester County tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, compared to 13.8 percent of the general population in Westchester County

12.2 percent of health care workers in New York City tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, compared to 19.9 percent of the general population in New York City

11.1 percent of health care workers on Long Island tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, compared to 11.4 percent of the general population on Long Island

Comparing New York which is flattening the curve at a sustained rate, he pointed out the rest of the nation is rising in infections.

He said the New York Policy would be to prevent deaths as much as possible, and not reopen until deaths had declined well below the 231 a day rate.