WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL BUDGET VOTE WILL ONLY BY MAIL, JUNE 9 ALL VOTERS WILL BE SENT AN ABSENTEE BALLOT

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Governor’s Press Office. (Edit in BOLD FACE) 6 PM EDT May 1, 2020:

The White Plains City School District and every School District Budget in the state, will now for the first time in memory not depend on turnout at the polls. Every voter will get a ballot to send in.

In an effort to keep New Yorkers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today issued an executive order delaying school board elections and budget votes statewide until June 9, 2020.

The school board elections and budget votes will all be conducted by mail and all qualified voters will be sent an absentee ballot with return postage paid. The Executive Order also delays local special district and village elections until September 15, 2020.