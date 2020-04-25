HOSPITALIZATIONS “SLIPPED DOWN” TO 1,100. GOVERNOR HOPES THEY WILL DECLINE TO 400-500.

GOVERNOR CUOMO’S SATURDAY BRIEFING ON THE CORONA VIRUS TODAY (Albany Feed)

5,000 PHARMACIES CLEARED TO DO COLLECT TESTS OF HOSPITAL WORKERS, ESSENTIAL WORKERS, LABS WILL EVALUATE TESTS.

WPCNR SATURDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey. April 25, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in his daily briefing, reported the number of new hospitalizations Friday declined to 1,100, which he described as “slipping down, relatively good news.”

In the news conference, he said he hoped to see it get down to 500 to 400 hospitalizations a day. Wednesday, Governor Cuomo said he hoped the flat new hospitalization rate this week, averaging 1,300 a day, would go down to a manageable level “to where we can control it.”

The governor said today all other trending of the coronavirus treatments continued on the way down and the curve was continuing its downward trend of new cases. He announced he was expanding testing significantly to essential workers, hospital workers most involved at four public hospitals taking the most covid-19 cases would be first to be tested, followed by Transit, Police, Firefighters, then essential public workers as previously described.

TODAY’S NEWS CONFERENCE IN ALBANY IN THE RED ROOM

Asked in the news conference if any reopening planned was going to be a staged opening of a series of manufacturing first, the Governor referred the reporter back to his previously announced, specific phasing sequence of the New York Reopening. The plan in forsees the first organizations to be opened would be evaluated on their ability to control the workplace environment to avoid igniting a new spread of the disease. Openings of the most covid-secure environments to the least Covid-Secure and how those businesses and organizations with more potential to spread coronavirus in present modes could be made to be more coivid-secure.

Dr. Marcus and Dr. Zimmerman who appear with the Governor on the briefing panel said that they had no demographic profiles of persons requiring hospitalization that have been admitted to hospitals, because that demograhical information comes later. The governor pointed out that the patient would have no idea where they contracted the virus either.

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor said the 7 states (New Jersey, NY, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Massachussetts) were creating unique reopening plans for their states, and coordinating them with each of the other states so as not to create openings that worked for both their unique states without afflicting other states’ opening negatively. Governor Andrew Cuomo said that his task force on designing the rolling reopening he introduced Tuesday, was coordinating with upstate counties hammering out how that would work.

The governor dealt with the lament of persons who have told the Governor “I Can’t take this anymore.” The Governor said he “got that,” but urged persons tired of the 6 weeks of staying in their homes, limiting congregating and maintaining social distance, no school, no work, no paychecks, that their actions have saved lives through their 56 days of sacrifice, which he said is a small price to pay to save lives.

His last words to the reporters today, “Wear masks.”