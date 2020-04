COUNTY EXECUTIVE CORONAVIRUS WESTCHESTER REPORT

A clip from George Latimer’s Wednesday afternoon report on the status of coronavirus infections in Westchester County. He outlines with numbers areas of the most cases of coronavirus. The complete report is viewable on the westchestergov.com website. The County Executive announced the completion of the Westchester County Center Coronavirus Treatment Center, that the Economic Recovery Task force was available to help businesses apply for funds approved by the federal government. He said number of coronavirus infecttions of county employees was not know at this time because the State Department of Health does not release those figures. (Westchester County Feed)