GREENBURGH POLICE/FIRE CHIEFS REPORT SAFETY SITUATION TONIGHT 6 PM- SUPERVISOR FEINER REPORTS COVID-19 EMS ACTIVITY 1/3 of Calls

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. April 20, 2020:



Every week the Town Board hears from department heads who share info on how their departments are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many employees are working from home. Have employees tested positive? How are departments managing? We will hold our weekly department head update tonight at 6 PM. Meeting will be streamed live on the website:www.greenburghny.com and broadcast on channel 75 and verizon channel 35. I will post a link to the discussion later this week.

We invited the three paid fire Chiefs to participate. Have received confirmations from Hartsdale Fire Chief Ray Maseda and from Fairview Fire Chief Howard Reiss that they will participate. Waiting to hear back from the Greenville Fire department. Last week Chiefs Maseda and Reiss provided residents with useful information.

227 KNOWN COVID 19 CALLS—34% OF total EMS CALL VOLUME

Jared Rosenberg who is the EMS Supervisor for the Greenburgh Police department provided me with some interesting statistics:

Since we started tracking COVID 19 mid-March, we have seen mostly medical related calls, ranging from cardiac events, strokes, respiratory distress, and diabetes. These medical calls also have consisted of 227 known COVID 19 calls, which has consumed 34 % of the total EMS Call Volume .

In regards to trauma, What’s important , residents are staying safer, there’s less trauma, although we have had calls for back pain, lacerations, extremity pain, and other documented injuries, residents should use extra caution when driving, biking, hiking, or jogging to prevent any unnecessary trips to the emergency room.

