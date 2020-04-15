“STOPPING THE SPREAD IS EVERYTHING.” NY APEX EASES DOWN. STILL 2,253 NEW CASES REPORTED YESTERDAY. GOVERNOR: MUST WEAR FACE MASK IN PUBLIC FRIDAY

THE APEX EASES ON DOWN SLOWLY

DETAILS REOPENING “MUSTS”

NO LAB CAPACITY TO ANALYZE MULTI-MILLIONS IN TESTS NATIONWIDE

BUSINESS OPENINGS BASED ON ESSENTIALITY

WPCNR GOVERNOR CUOMO CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. April 15, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo detailed how New York will come back today in a program that emphasized stopping the spread, making sure the spread is stopped, and described a structured reopening plan driven by faster testing, and careful analysis of the essentiality of businesses that would open in sequence.

He said the Apex of infections in New York State had eased in a definite downward trend, but noted that though incubations of persons (going on ventilators) had declined, 2,253 new hospitalizations of persons with corona virus were reported.

THE JUMP IN HOSPITALIZATIONS YESTERDAY CONCERNED THE GOVERNOR

Number deaths Tuesday, 752, bringing the total persons who have died in the state to 11,636. The governor characterized the death rate as “flat” .

He said the state would categorize nursing home deaths, not attributing all deaths to coronavirus(though WPCNR notes the rise in nursing deaths corresponded directly to the spread of the coronavirus). Nursing homes are nowrequired to tel persons with loved ones there if they have covid-19 cases there.

The Governor confirmed 11,571 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 213,779 confirmed cases in New York State.

To emphasize the need to stop spreading the Governor announced a new executive order making it mandatory persons going out in public had to wear a face mask, which could be made out of cloth and cover the nose and mouth. The order is to be effective this Friday, April 17.

The Governor provided how he felt the New York “Bridge to Normal” would proceed. The first was massive testing of persons coming back to work. Testing essential workers and health care providers first. Then employees coming back to work in essential businesses. (more on that later in this ariticle.)

He said: “When you relax that social distancing, you could very well see an increase in the infection rate. So it’s all a calibration to the public health. But it’s going to be a gradual increasing of economic activity in calibration with the public health, public health standards. The single best tool to doing this gauging, right, is large-scale testing. Test, trace and isolate.”

He also announced the New York State Health Department had developed an antibody test, which can be administered by a pinprick taking blood from a person who has recovered from the coronavirus.

The state is asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the new antibody test for use beginning next week. With approval the state could conduct 100,000 tests a week. The Governor also said the state wanted to use saliva tests.

However the massive testing needs analysis, which suggests another problem:

New York’s 228 labs will process most of the NY tests, the governor said, and they would also help analyze tests in Michigan and Maryland which are other states being hard hit. He announced he has started the New York ventilator sharing policy he had promised two weeks ago. He is sending 100 New York State ventilators to Michigan and 50 to the state of Maryland to handle the outbreaks gripping those states.

GOVERNOR POINTED OUT PRIVATE COMPANIES LIMITED ABILITY TO HANDLE MILLIONS AND MILLIONS OF TEST ANALYSES.

The Governor said the nation does not have the laboratory capacity to analyze the tests of all 50 states to give states a handle on the virus states of penetration. He pointed out the federal government has to act to set up more lab testing facilities, to speed the testing states not facing high coronavirus spread yet will rapidly fill out private labs, and probably have to pay a premium for test analysis in bidding wars. The governor said states are “broke,” that the federal government has to spend to set up those labs, that the states cannot handle the testing capacity they need.

Getting Business Back Into the Lineup

The governor gave insight into how businesses would be selected to be opened. He outlined a process that involved which businesses would be deemed essential, based on the service/business provided, and the number of essential public workers were needed, police,fire, health, ambulances, etc. The essential businesses would open first: testing persons in the city who returned to work to see if they were infected. Next another tier of essential businesses not so essential as the first would be allowed to open. Testing would continue. What businesses were considered the most essential were not specified.

Questions in the press “Q. & A.” center on the “Must Wear Face Masks” State Order, focusing on how it could be enforced. The Governor said that you wear the mask off, but if you were approaching someone or a group of people on a street crossing so to speak, you had to put the mask back up. Asked about penalities, the Governor said there would be none to start, but he would see how compliance was before he specified penalties.

The Governor said:

“Stopping the spread is everything. How can you not wear a mask? I hope New Yorkers will do it because it makes sense.”

Below is the county-by-county listing of where the cases are Metropolitan area counties are in BOLD FACE.

