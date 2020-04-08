What we did is working. It flattened the curve so far.” Governor Cuomo reports. “We are in the midst of this thing. It is not over. Keep doing what you’re doing.”

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. By John F. Bailey. April 8, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo reported a continuation of what the state is seeing in numbers of hospitalizations, and number of cases yesterday which marked the fourth straight day the number cases stated even.

The Governor attributed this to the public observing the state wide social distancing, school closings, business closings as the reasons why the curve is being contained.

He did not mention total cases or the current county figures as he usually does. He ended the “Q. & A.” with reporters Governor Cuomo saying: “what is being seen is people who were hospitalized 10 days ago are dying” and expected higher deaths to come. “Keep doing what you are doing, this is not over. We are in the midst of this.” He declined to offer a date when he expected to lift social distancing rules and closures of schools, supspending large gatherings, currently in the 38th day. He said he had no projection date as to when it would be lifted and repeated that Connecticut and New Jersey and New York would lift the closures and social distancing as a team.

He said there were no shortages of equipment, and that he was confident the state had enough hospital beds to handle the current influx of new cases which he expected would spread upstate.

The Governor began saying this was a day of mixed emotions. There is good news, but the bad news is 779 persons in New York died yesterday. He noted the total deaths in New York State were double that of the deaths in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. He prepared the state to accept more deaths to come, showing the toll of the last 5 days. He saluted city workers and health professionals who have died of the coronavirus.