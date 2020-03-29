Mayor Roach’s Nightly Coronavirus Report: 144 White Plains Residents with coronavirus

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Mayor’s Office. March 29, 2020:

The numbers released by NY State today indicate Westchester County now has 8519 cases of which 644 are new. There are 59,513 positive cases in NY State; 144 are White Plains residents. The total number of people tested in Westchester County is 32,513.

Early on Governor Cuomo identified finding additional medical personnel as a vital component of fighting this crisis; he put out a call for doctors, nurses and other medical professionals whether retired or working outside the hospital environment and asked them to step up in this time of need. Today he announced that 70,000 have done so; if someone hearing this call is one of them; Thank you.

I Stopped by the County Center this afternoon to thank the workers building a hospital inside and outside the building on a wet cold and miserable day. They’re expanding capacity, by staying home you’re helping to reduce the demand. We are truly Standing together by staying apart!

If you are experiencing symptoms associated with coronavirus, please call either the White Plains Hospital Hotline at (914) 681-2900 or the NYS Dept of Health Hotline at 1-888-364-3065. Professional staff will screen you over the phone by asking you a series of questions and assess your need for testing