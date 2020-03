COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER DELIVERS “STATE OF CORNAVIRUS IN WESTCHESTER.” INFECTIONS PARALLEL POPULATION. EMPHASIZES SOCIAL DISTANCING. SELECTS NEW SITES FOR TESTING, EXPANDING HOSPITAL CAPACITY. CONSIDERS COUNTY TAX COLLECTION ISSUE.

IN A 20 MINUTE ADDRESS FRIDAY AFTERNOON WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER WENT INTO DETAIL ON WHERE THE CORONAVIRUS IS IN WESTCHESTER. THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE TOOK QUESTIONS ELECTRONICALLY FROM THE PRESS AND EMHASIZED SOCIAL DISTANCE; SOCIAL DISTANCING ENFORCEMENT IN COUNTY PARKS AND DISCUSSED THE COUNTY CONSIDERATION OF WHETHER OR NOT TO EXTEND THE DEADLINE FOR RESIDENTS TO PAY THEIR COUNTY PROPERTY TAX JUST BILLED. LATIMER SAID THERE HAS BEEN NO DECISION TO EXTEND THE DEADLINE YET. THE ISSUE WAS HOW THE COUNTY PAYS IN REAL TIME FOR NECESSARY COUNTY EMPLOYEES.