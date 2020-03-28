7,681 NEW NY CASES OF CORONA. TOTAL UP 17%. PRES PRIMARY MOVED TO JUNE 23. NY TAXES DUE JULY 15. NEW ANTIBODY TEST EVALUATED. 695 NEW HOSP BEDS PLANNED. FED GOV OKS 4 NEW SITES

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. (Edited) March 28, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed 7,681 additional cases of novel coronavirus statewide, 17% more than yesterday (44,637) , bringing the statewide total to 52,318 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 52,318 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown (Hudson Valley Counties in Bold)

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 195 8 Allegany 2 0 Broome 23 5 Cattaraugus 1 1 Cayuga 2 0 Chautauqua 5 4 Chemung 12 1 Chenango 8 4 Clinton 12 1 Columbia 22 2 Cortland 5 1 Delaware 8 0 Dutchess 262 37 Erie 318 99 Essex 4 0 Franklin 4 2 Fulton 1 0 Genesee 7 1 Greene 7 1 Hamilton 2 0 Herkimer 9 0 Jefferson 6 3 Livingston 5 2 Madison 19 2 Monroe 192 32 Montgomery 5 0 Nassau 5537 880 Niagara 33 10 NYC 29766 4368 Oneida 23 10 Onondaga 129 14 Ontario 16 2 Orange 1101 190 Orleans 3 0 Oswego 7 3 Otsego 7 2 Putnam 131 20 Rensselaer 38 3 Rockland 1896 439 Saratoga 96 14 Schenectady 72 6 Schoharie 5 2 Schuyler 1 1 St. Lawrence 8 5 Steuben 13 1 Suffolk 4138 753 Sullivan 72 8 Tioga 4 2 Tompkins 45 19 Ulster 128 29 Warren 13 5 Washington 6 0 Wayne 12 1 Westchester 7875 688 Wyoming 7 0

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is issuing an executive order to move the presidential primary election from April 28 to June 23rd, aligning it with the congressional and legislative primaries in New York.

Governor Cuomo also issued an executive order to enable the tax filing deadline for personal and corporate taxes to be pushed back to July 15. The Federal government took similar action earlier this month.

The Governor also announced that the State Department of Health Wadsworth Lab is working in partnership with others labs to evaluate antibody testing that is designed to help very sick COVID-19 patients.

The Governor also announced three new sites – South Beach Psychiatric Center in Staten Island, Westchester Square in the Bronx and Health Alliance in Ulster County – to serve as a place for emergency beds. The three new sites will add 695 more beds to the state’s capacity. Additionally, in a new approach, the State will begin designating some facilities only for COVID-19 patients.

The state has identified three sites – South Beach Psychiatric Facility in Staten Island, Westchester Square in the Bronx and SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn – that will provide more than 600 beds specifically for COVID-19 patients.

Following a conversation with President Trump this morning, Governor Cuomo also announced the federal government has approved four new sites for temporary hospitals for construction by the Army Corps of Engineers – the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack facility in Queens, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx – adding an additional 4,000 beds to the state’s capacity.

The Governor toured the four sites yesterday. These temporary hospital sites are part of the Governor’s goal of having a 1,000-plus patient overflow facility in each New York City borough as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties. (Editor’s Note: these three counties are growing rapidly in the number of coronavirus-positive cases)

“Every emergency situation is unique, but the number one rule is always plan ahead and be proactive — and that’s exactly what we have been trying to do,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our mission is to be prepared and have the proper equipment, supplies, facilities and personnel when the apex hits. We are continuing to advance emergency measures that reduce density as much as possible, and to that end we are going to delay the presidential primary election until June because it’s not wise to be bringing large numbers of people to one place to vote.”

The Governor also announced that the first 1,000-bed temporary hospital at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is expected to open on Monday. The temporary hospital site was constructed in one week.

The Governor also announced that the Empire State Development Board of Directors approved $7.5 million in COVID-19 Business Counseling support to 70 non-profit partners across New York State. The funding will enable these organizations to provide small businesses with necessary guidance to secure disaster assistance, such as Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to 24 Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers and up to 23 Small Business Development Centers will receive $5 million, with an additional $2.5 million awarded to up to 23 Community Development Financial Institutions.