WPCNR CORONAVIRUS WESTCHESTER UPDATE. MARCH 27, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo briefing today reported a 21% increase in Westchester County Coronaviris cases to 7,187. The number of coronavirus positive cases has risen approximtely 48% in two days. from 4,691 to 7,187.

The governor also asked the federal government for help in building four more hospital sites in the New York area in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island. Earlier this morning President Trump said he would not send more ventilators to New York because the President believes the Governor has overstated the need.

WPCNR has observed in supermarkets and on the streets and in buildings citizens are not taking the obvious protection of covering their nose and mouths with a face mask, or something as simple as a bandana and scarf combination, and wear gloves at all times for protection from absorbing the virus off railings, tables, doorknobs and of course, social distancing of six feet. And the numbers show persons are not taking this as seriously as they should. YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE IN A CORONOVIRUS WARD.

There has been very little publication of the State CORONAVIRUS MENTAL HEALTH LINE to help those having anxiety issues over family, children, spouses, parents,. You can call

1-844-863-9314 1-844-863-9314 1-844-863-9314

AND TALK OVER YOUR ISSUES WITH A MENTAL HEALTH PROVISIONAL, YOU LEAVE YOUR TELEPHONE NUMBER AND A VOLUNTEER PROFESSIONAL WILL CALL YOU BACK

1-