Deaths Begin to Mount. Governor Soberly Tells the State

GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO ON WHY DEATH RATE IS RISING. GOVERNOR CUOMO Shows the Numbers on Positive Corona Cases in the State, notes the good with the bad prognosis at this time In this cut from the press Q & A session of today’s morning briefing, the Governor explained the increase in hospitalization figures, dealt with media reports of supply shortages and expressed what the state faces ahead in financial reality as a result of the coronavirus relief package expected to be approved by the House of Representatives Friday