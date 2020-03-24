Westmed: Virtual Visits Now in Place

With the rise of COVID-19 cases in our local area, Westmed is working hard to stop the spread of the virus while ensuring you remain connected with your health care team. We are rescheduling most elective procedures and non-essential office visits at this time, but we do not want that to prevent you from accessing care when you need it. That is why we now have Virtual Visits available for nearly every primary care service and medical specialty that we offer. Keep reading for information on how to get started.

PRIMARY CARE & SPECIALIST VIRTUAL VISITS

Most of the Westmed primary care or specialty physicians are now offering Virtual Visits in order to ensure the continuity of your care during this uncertain time. It’s convenient, safe and helps you stay connected to your care provider when you can’t get into the office.



What Specialties Offer Virtual Visits:

Primary Care: Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and OB/GYN

Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and OB/GYN Medical Specialties: Orthopedics, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Weight Management & Nutrition, Allergy and many more

Here’s How to Get Started:

Call your Westmed provider’s office, just as you would for an in-person visit, and request a “Virtual Visit” at a date and time that is convenient for you.

You will receive an email with your appointment date, time and instructions on how to get set up for your Virtual Visit on your mobile device or desktop.

To save time, you can download the instructions for getting set up with Virtual Visits here.*

*Your provider may use an alternative telehealth platform, like Zoom or Skype, to conduct your visit and will send you appropriate instructions if either of these alternative platforms are to be used for your visit.

Most insurance carriers provide coverage for Virtual Visits, but check with your insurance directly if you have any concerns regarding coverage. If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19, you may consider scheduling a Virtual Visit with your provider to discuss them further.



VIRTUAL URGENT CARE VISITS



You can also access Urgent Care services through an on-demand Virtual Visit. Common conditions we treat through Urgent Care Virtual Visits include:

• Cold • Urinary Tract Infections • Allergies • Rash • Sinus Infection • Minor Cuts & Scrapes

Westmed is here to help you get through this challenging time. Our goal today and into the future remains keeping you and your family safe and well. Visit our regularly updated Coronavirus (COVID-19) Informationpage and be sure to stay up to date by calling into our Public Health Announcements hotline at (914) 831-4149.