MAYOR THANKS POLICE, DOCTORS, NURSES, FIREFIGHTERS AS “TRUE HEROES” KEEPING SERVICES GOING AND ALL WE ASK IS YOU STAY HOME.WESTCHESTER NUMBERS RISE. WHITE PLAINS CASES, 55.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Mayor’s Office. March 23, 2020:

In Mayor Tom Roach’s nightly telephone report to White Plains at 6:50 this evening, the Mayor says there are now 2,894 coronavirus-infected patients in Westchester, up 1,021 from yesterday, and 55 coronavirus cases in White Plains. The Mayor said 15,000 have been tested in Westchester and the number of cases of coronavirus positives will continue to grow as tests continue.

He said the County Center was being analyzed by Army Corps of Engineers personnel and on its way to becoming a backup hospital for the county.

He praised employees of police, fire, and city employees who continue to provide services to the city which have not been interrupted. He praised doctors and nurses working around the clock. “They are the true heroes, and all they ask is for you (the residents of the city) to stay home.”

