Mayor Roach Sunday Coronavirus Update: 35 Residents of White Plains positive for Coronavirus. Asks Residents seeing violations of park regulations to call police, 422-6111

WPCNR MAYOR’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT. Telephone Advisory from Mayor Thomas Roach 8 P.M. March 22, 2020:

In the Mayor Thomas Roach nightly update to the citizens of White Plains, he reported White Plains now has 35 persons who have tested positive for the coronavirus., UP from 19 White Plains residents with coronavirus yesterday.

He observed that some citizens were seen playing ball on a White Plains park field today. Police were called and disbursed them.

The Mayor urged citizens who observe persons playing any form of of sports games on fields, basketball courts or tennis courts to report the violation to White Plains Police at 422-6111. This is a violation of the city enforcent of a social distancing practice (6 feet or more apart from other persons).

The said city parks were only opemn for solitary recreation such as walking running.

The Mayor’s report confirmed what Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily news conference reported earlier today, 1,873 Westchester Residents now have the coronavirus and 486 of the cases were new. He observed the growth is reflective of more tests being administered in the county.