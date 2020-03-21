WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Mayor Thomas Roach. March 21, 8:30 PM:

In his nightly Coronavirus recorded message to residents, Mayor Thomas Roach said:

The numbers released by NY State today indicate Westchester County now has 1385 cases of which 294 are new. While this is a significant number of new cases it is only 1 more than yesterday’s new cases. Prior to this we had been seeing geometric increases in new cases each day.

While too early to represent a trend, it is a positive development. Additionally, hospitalization rates remain relatively low, estimated at less than 50. We did receive updated White Plains specific numbers, of the 1385 cases reported by the county, 19 are in the city of White Plains.

Our police department reports that we are seeing excellent compliance with the measures we have put in place to slow the spread of the disease.

Governor Cuomo has talked about the importance of slowing the spread of the virus to avoid overwhelming the health care system. Today he announced the possibility of converting the Westchester County Center into a hospital to provide additional capacity. This demonstrates coordination between the State, County and Local Governments to address this likely need. We are all working together to slow the spread and increase hospital capacity to ensure that all those who require hospital care will receive it.

It is also important to note that the supply chain for food remains strong. Over buying resulted in temporary shortages of food items but those shortages are just that, temporary. Grocery employees, food production workers, and delivery people have all been deemed essential and there is no threat to the supply chain.

We are creating a number of on street parking spaces restricted to a 10 minute limit in areas with restaurants around the city to ensure quick turnover so that spaces are available for customers and delivery people to quickly pick up and go.

None of us has lived through an event like this before, we are all finding our way yet the positive response from our residents has been tremendous. There has been a recognition from the beginning that we all have a part to play in bringing this crisis to an end and the vast majority of you have stepped up to the plate and I would like to thank you. Let’s keep it up.

Remember we are standing together by staying apart.