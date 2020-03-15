MUST SEE! VIDEO OF THE GOVERNOR’S NEWS CONFERENCE TODAY ON NEED FOR MORE HOSPITAL CAPACITY AND HOW TO DO IT.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. March 15, 2020:

There are not enough New York State Intensive Care Units across New York State to handle the enormous expected projections of Coronavirus patients needing the most intensive treatment to keep them alive, Governor Cuomo said today in one of the most sober news conferences I have ever heard.

The governor estimated over 10,000 coronavirus victims projected to deterioate to a life threatening state would overwhelm the 3,000 intensive care units in New York State, which are already 85% occupied.

The governor said he’d be identifying existing buildings to be used to fill this massive care location gap, Locations, he said also needed to be selected to find beds for coronavirus victims needing isolation, monitoring and care– in buildings that have to be rapidly retrofitted.that could be retrofitted.

This information on the intensive care facility shortage was first revealed by the Governor last Thursday, and quanitified again in his news conference Saturday morning, but today he said New York State does not have the construction resources available to construct these needed last resort for life saving to keep coronavirus victims alive.

What the governor said is needed immediately from the federal government are plans to handle the intensive care facility gap in face of a New York State escalation in the rate of the spread of the virus. The number of cases in New York State is over 700 Up 20% over night from last night’s 613 number. At this rate if the state reached 50,000 coronavirus cases, It is estimated 20% would need intensive care, which works out to 10,000 I.C.U. beds



The governor said the statewide total is 729 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 729 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

Albany County: 8 (3 new)

Broome County: 1

Delaware County: 1

Dutchess County: 7 (3 new)

Erie County: 3

Greene County: 2 (2 new)

Herkimer County: 1

Monroe County: 2

Montgomery County: 1 (1 new)

Nassau County: 98 (5 new)

New York City: 329 (29 new)

Orange County: 6

Putnam County: 2 (2 new)

Rockland County: 13

Saratoga County: 3

Schenectady County: 2

Suffolk County: 47 (6 new)

Tioga County: 1

Tompkins County: 1

Ulster County: 5

Westchester County: 196 (18 new

The governor urged Mayor Bill DiBlasio of New York City not to close the New York City Schools despite the New York Federation of Teachers call to teachers to call in sick, if schools were not closed. The governor repeated that closing the New York City Schools would deplete the workforces needed to keep the city functioning and also put children more at risk of getting the corona virus.