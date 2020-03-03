Legal Aid Society attorney Appointed to City Court

Lynette Spaulding was appointed by the White Plains Common Council to fill the vacant White Plains City Court seat last night unanimously. Photo, Westchester Legal Aid Society

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. By John F. Bailey. March 3, 2020:

The White Plains Common Council appointed Lynette Victoria Spaulding, a career lawyer with the Westchester Legal Aid Society to the City Cour Monday evening by unanimous vote. Mayor Tom Roach said she was selected from a slate of candidates recommended by a judge search committee.

Judge Spaulding graduated from Syracuse University School of Law with a JD in 1980. She started working at the Society right after graduating Law School and has been a lifelong employee at the Society ever since. She retired recently and last night was appointed to a 10-year term to the seat on the court left vacant after the death last summer of Elizabeth Shollenberger. An associate told WPCNR “she is very experienced.

Judge Spaulding will be assuming the bench March 19.