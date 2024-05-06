COMMON COUNCIL MEETS THIS EVENING 7:30 PM. Televised on Optimum CH 75

Hits: 21
COMMON COUNCIL AGENDA
REGULAR STATED MEETING
May 6, 2024
7:30 PM
PLEDGE TO THE FLAG: Hon. Jeremiah Frei-Pearson
ROLL CALL: City Clerk
RECOGNITION: Youth Bureau Basketball Champions
BACKUP MATERIAL FOR DETAILS ON AGENDA ITEMS, GO TO THIS LINK FOR THE STORY BEHIND THE ITEM:
https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_05062024-2164
PUBLIC HEARING:
1. Public Hearing in relation to the proposed Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Budget.
2. Public Hearing in relation to an application submitted on behalf of WBP Development
LLC for the adaptive “reuse” of existing buildings at 97-109 Church Street and 6
Cottage Place.
FIRST READING
ORDINANCES:
3. Communication from the Chairman of the Capital Projects Board requesting authorization
to direct the Budget Director to amend the Capital Projects Fund by establishing Capital
Project No. C5641, entitled “Miscellaneous Street Reconstruction FY 24.”
4. Communication from the Environmental Officer
5. Environmental Findings Resolution
6. Bond Ordinance dated May 6, 2024, authorizing the issuance of $2,525,000
aggregate principal amount serial bonds of the City of White Plains, County of
Westchester, State of New York, to finance the costs of the reconstruction of
city streets.
7. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains to amend the
Capital Projects fund by establishing Capital Project No. C5641, entitled
“Miscellaneous Street Reconstruction FY 24.”
8. Communication from the Chairman of the Capital Projects Board requesting
authorization to direct the Budget Director to amend the Capital Projects Fund by
establishing Capital Project No. C5642, entitled “Kittrell Park Pool Improvements.”
9. Communication from the Environmental Officer
10. Environmental Findings Resolution
11. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains to amend the
Operating Budget and the Capital Projects Fund by establishing Capital
Project No. C5642, entitled “Kittrell Park Pool Improvements.”
12. Communication from the Mayor requesting authorization to enter into an agreement
with Millennium Strategies LLC for Grant Consulting Services.
13. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the
execution of an agreement with Millennium Strategies LLC for Grant Consulting
Services.
14. Communication from the Corporation Counsel requesting authorization to enter into a
contract with the CSEA Employee Benefits Fund to provide vision benefits to eligible
employees.
15. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the
the Mayor, or his designee, to enter into a contract with the CSEA Employee
Benefits Fund to provide vision benefits to eligible employees.
16. Communication from the Commissioner of Building in relation to an application
submitted on behalf of White Plains Hospital Center requesting an amendment to the
official map of the City of White Plains and the discontinuance of a portion of Davis
Avenue.
17. Communications from Commissioner of Planning
18. W hite Plains Planning Board
19. Commissioner of Public Safety
20. Commissioner of Public Works
21. Deputy Commissioner of Parking
22. Transportation Commission
23. Commissioner of Parking
24. Westchester County Planning Board
25. Environmental Officer
26. Environmental Findings Resolution
27. Ordinance discontinuing a portion of Davis Avenue as a public street in the City
of White Plains and amending the official map.
28. Communication from Commissioner of Public Works requesting authorization of an
agreement with the New York Power Authority to conduct a geothermal assessment
of the White Plains Public Library.
29. Communication from the Environmental Officer
30. Environmental Findings Resolution
31. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the
execution of an agreement with the New York Power Authority to conduct a
feasibility study on geothermal energy improvements at the White Plains Public
Library.
32. Communication from the Commissioner of Public Works requesting authorization for
the closure of portions of public streets for various 2024 events and celebrations.
33. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the
closure of portions of public streets for various events and celebrations taking
place in 2024.
34. Communication from the Commissioner of Recreation and Parks requesting the
authorization of an agreement with ArtsWestchester related to the use of the
Artsmobile.
35. Ordinance of the Common Council authorizing the execution of an agreement
with ArtsWestchester to provide the Artsmobile at various Department of
Recreation and Parks events in the Summer of 2024.
36. Communication from the Commissioner of Recreation and Parks in relation to a
revocable license agreement with the owners of the property at 707/709 Westchester
Avenue for use of its parking lots in connection with the City of White Plains
Independence Day Celebration.
37. Ordinance of the Common Council authorizing a license agreement with the
owners of the property at 707/709 Westchester Avenue Owner SPE LLC for
use of its parking lots in connection with the City of White Plains Independence
Day Celebration.
38. Communication from the Commissioner of Recreation and Parks in relation to an
application and agreement with the White Plains City School District in connection
with the City of White Plains Independence Day Celebration.
39. Ordinance authorizing the filing of an application and entering into an
agreement with the White Plains City School District in connection with the City
of White Plains Independence Day Celebration.
40. Communication from the Deputy Commissioner of Planning requesting authorization
to enter into a contract with Cornell Cooperative Extension, Westchester County as
part of the City of White Plains Urban and Community Forestry Project funded by the
US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, Urban and Community Forestry
Inflation Reduction Act Grant Program.
41. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the
Mayor, or his designee to enter into a contract with Cornell Cooperative
Extension, Westchester County as part of the City of White Plains Urban and
Community Forestry Project funded by the US Department of Agriculture,
Forest Service, Urban and Community Forestry Inflation Reduction Act Grant
Program.
RESOLUTIONS:
42. Communication from the Commissioner of Finance in relation to regulations on
reporting for elected or appointed officials, transmitting a resolution reaffirming,
establishing and reporting a Standard Work Day for Common Council Members.
43. Resolution of the Common Council of the City of White Plains reaffirming,
establishing and reporting a Standard Work Day for Common Council
Members.
44. Communication from the Commissioner of Planning regarding the proposed
amendments to the Transit Development-2 District zoning petition with the revised
draft scoping document.
45. Communication from the Environmental Officer
46. Environmental Findings Resolution
47. Communication from the Commissioner of Public Works requesting authorization to
enter into a license agreement between the City of White Plains and the Professional
Fire Fighters Association, Inc.
48. Resolution of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the
Commissioner of Public Works to execute a license agreement between the
City of White Plains and the Professional Fire Fighters Association, Inc.
49. Communication from the Director of Personnel requesting approval for the
compensation for certain positions of the White Plains Housing Authority.
50. Resolution of the Common Council of the City of White Plains for the approval
of the compensation for certain positions of the White Plains Housing Authority.
51. Communication from the Commissioner of Building in relation to an application
submitted by Kite Realty Group for amended site plan approval to make
improvements at 4-6 City Place (aka City Center).
52. Communications from Design Review Board
53. Commissioner of Planning
54. White Plains Planning Board
55. Commissioner of Public Safety
56. Commissioner of Public Works
57. Deputy Commissioner of Parking
58. Transportation Commission
59. Commissioner of Parking
60. Environmental Officer
61. Environmental Findings Resolution
62. Resolution of the Common Council of the City of White Plains approving an
application submitted on behalf of KRG White Plains City Center, LLC for an
amendment to an approved site plan for property known as 1-29 Mamaroneck
Avenue (City Center).
63. Communication from the White Plains Planning Board in relation to a petition
submitted on behalf of Saber-North White Plains, LLC and TB White Plains
Apartments, LLC for a proposed amendment to the zoning map of the City of White
Plains to shift the RM-0.35 District.
64. Resolution of the Common Council of the City of White Plains scheduling a
public hearing for June 3, 2024 in relation to the petition submitted on behalf of
Saber-North White Plains, LLC and TB White Plains Apartments, LLC for a
proposed amendment to the zoning map of the City of White Plains to shift the
RM-0.35 District.
ITEMS FOR INFORMATION :
65. Communication from the Commissioner of Finance transmitting the interim financial
report for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.
66. Communication from the Budget Director transmitting the Capital Improvement Status
Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
67. Communication from the Historic Preservation Commission transmitting the resolution
recommending that the property at 29 Woodland Place, White Plains, New York be
designated as a local landmark.
BACKUP MATERIAL FOR DETAILS ON AGENDA ITEMS, GO TO THIS LINK FOR THE STORY BEHIND THE ITEM:
https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_05062024-2164