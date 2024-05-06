COMMON COUNCIL MEETS THIS EVENING 7:30 PM. Televised on Optimum CH 75

Hits: 21

COMMON COUNCIL AGENDA

REGULAR STATED MEETING

May 6, 2024

7:30 PM

PLEDGE TO THE FLAG: Hon. Jeremiah Frei-Pearson

ROLL CALL: City Clerk

RECOGNITION: Youth Bureau Basketball Champions

BACKUP MATERIAL FOR DETAILS ON AGENDA ITEMS, GO TO THIS LINK FOR THE STORY BEHIND THE ITEM:

https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_05062024-2164

PUBLIC HEARING:

1. Public Hearing in relation to the proposed Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Budget.

2. Public Hearing in relation to an application submitted on behalf of WBP Development

LLC for the adaptive “reuse” of existing buildings at 97-109 Church Street and 6

Cottage Place.

FIRST READING

ORDINANCES:

3. Communication from the Chairman of the Capital Projects Board requesting authorization

to direct the Budget Director to amend the Capital Projects Fund by establishing Capital

Project No. C5641, entitled “Miscellaneous Street Reconstruction FY 24.”

4. Communication from the Environmental Officer

5. Environmental Findings Resolution

6. Bond Ordinance dated May 6, 2024, authorizing the issuance of $2,525,000

aggregate principal amount serial bonds of the City of White Plains, County of

Westchester, State of New York, to finance the costs of the reconstruction of

city streets.

7. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains to amend the

Capital Projects fund by establishing Capital Project No. C5641, entitled

“Miscellaneous Street Reconstruction FY 24.”

8. Communication from the Chairman of the Capital Projects Board requesting

authorization to direct the Budget Director to amend the Capital Projects Fund by

establishing Capital Project No. C5642, entitled “Kittrell Park Pool Improvements.”

9. Communication from the Environmental Officer

10. Environmental Findings Resolution

11. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains to amend the

Operating Budget and the Capital Projects Fund by establishing Capital

Project No. C5642, entitled “Kittrell Park Pool Improvements.”

12. Communication from the Mayor requesting authorization to enter into an agreement

with Millennium Strategies LLC for Grant Consulting Services.

13. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the

execution of an agreement with Millennium Strategies LLC for Grant Consulting

Services.

14. Communication from the Corporation Counsel requesting authorization to enter into a

contract with the CSEA Employee Benefits Fund to provide vision benefits to eligible

employees.

15. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the

the Mayor, or his designee, to enter into a contract with the CSEA Employee

Benefits Fund to provide vision benefits to eligible employees.

16. Communication from the Commissioner of Building in relation to an application

submitted on behalf of White Plains Hospital Center requesting an amendment to the

official map of the City of White Plains and the discontinuance of a portion of Davis

Avenue.

17. Communications from Commissioner of Planning

18. W hite Plains Planning Board

19. Commissioner of Public Safety

20. Commissioner of Public Works

21. Deputy Commissioner of Parking

22. Transportation Commission

23. Commissioner of Parking

24. Westchester County Planning Board

25. Environmental Officer

26. Environmental Findings Resolution

27. Ordinance discontinuing a portion of Davis Avenue as a public street in the City

of White Plains and amending the official map.

28. Communication from Commissioner of Public Works requesting authorization of an

agreement with the New York Power Authority to conduct a geothermal assessment

of the White Plains Public Library.

29. Communication from the Environmental Officer

30. Environmental Findings Resolution

31. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the

execution of an agreement with the New York Power Authority to conduct a

feasibility study on geothermal energy improvements at the White Plains Public

Library.

32. Communication from the Commissioner of Public Works requesting authorization for

the closure of portions of public streets for various 2024 events and celebrations.

33. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the

closure of portions of public streets for various events and celebrations taking

place in 2024.

34. Communication from the Commissioner of Recreation and Parks requesting the

authorization of an agreement with ArtsWestchester related to the use of the

Artsmobile.

35. Ordinance of the Common Council authorizing the execution of an agreement

with ArtsWestchester to provide the Artsmobile at various Department of

Recreation and Parks events in the Summer of 2024.

36. Communication from the Commissioner of Recreation and Parks in relation to a

revocable license agreement with the owners of the property at 707/709 Westchester

Avenue for use of its parking lots in connection with the City of White Plains

Independence Day Celebration.

37. Ordinance of the Common Council authorizing a license agreement with the

owners of the property at 707/709 Westchester Avenue Owner SPE LLC for

use of its parking lots in connection with the City of White Plains Independence

Day Celebration.

38. Communication from the Commissioner of Recreation and Parks in relation to an

application and agreement with the White Plains City School District in connection

with the City of White Plains Independence Day Celebration.

39. Ordinance authorizing the filing of an application and entering into an

agreement with the White Plains City School District in connection with the City

of White Plains Independence Day Celebration.

40. Communication from the Deputy Commissioner of Planning requesting authorization

to enter into a contract with Cornell Cooperative Extension, Westchester County as

part of the City of White Plains Urban and Community Forestry Project funded by the

US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, Urban and Community Forestry

Inflation Reduction Act Grant Program.

41. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the

Mayor, or his designee to enter into a contract with Cornell Cooperative

Extension, Westchester County as part of the City of White Plains Urban and

Community Forestry Project funded by the US Department of Agriculture,

Forest Service, Urban and Community Forestry Inflation Reduction Act Grant

Program.

RESOLUTIONS:

42. Communication from the Commissioner of Finance in relation to regulations on

reporting for elected or appointed officials, transmitting a resolution reaffirming,

establishing and reporting a Standard Work Day for Common Council Members.

43. Resolution of the Common Council of the City of White Plains reaffirming,

establishing and reporting a Standard Work Day for Common Council

Members.

44. Communication from the Commissioner of Planning regarding the proposed

amendments to the Transit Development-2 District zoning petition with the revised

draft scoping document.

45. Communication from the Environmental Officer

46. Environmental Findings Resolution

47. Communication from the Commissioner of Public Works requesting authorization to

enter into a license agreement between the City of White Plains and the Professional

Fire Fighters Association, Inc.

48. Resolution of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the

Commissioner of Public Works to execute a license agreement between the

City of White Plains and the Professional Fire Fighters Association, Inc.

49. Communication from the Director of Personnel requesting approval for the

compensation for certain positions of the White Plains Housing Authority.

50. Resolution of the Common Council of the City of White Plains for the approval

of the compensation for certain positions of the White Plains Housing Authority.

51. Communication from the Commissioner of Building in relation to an application

submitted by Kite Realty Group for amended site plan approval to make

improvements at 4-6 City Place (aka City Center).

52. Communications from Design Review Board

53. Commissioner of Planning

54. White Plains Planning Board

55. Commissioner of Public Safety

56. Commissioner of Public Works

57. Deputy Commissioner of Parking

58. Transportation Commission

59. Commissioner of Parking

60. Environmental Officer

61. Environmental Findings Resolution

62. Resolution of the Common Council of the City of White Plains approving an

application submitted on behalf of KRG White Plains City Center, LLC for an

amendment to an approved site plan for property known as 1-29 Mamaroneck

Avenue (City Center).

63. Communication from the White Plains Planning Board in relation to a petition

submitted on behalf of Saber-North White Plains, LLC and TB White Plains

Apartments, LLC for a proposed amendment to the zoning map of the City of White

Plains to shift the RM-0.35 District.

64. Resolution of the Common Council of the City of White Plains scheduling a

public hearing for June 3, 2024 in relation to the petition submitted on behalf of

Saber-North White Plains, LLC and TB White Plains Apartments, LLC for a

proposed amendment to the zoning map of the City of White Plains to shift the

RM-0.35 District.

ITEMS FOR INFORMATION :

65. Communication from the Commissioner of Finance transmitting the interim financial

report for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

66. Communication from the Budget Director transmitting the Capital Improvement Status

Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

67. Communication from the Historic Preservation Commission transmitting the resolution

recommending that the property at 29 Woodland Place, White Plains, New York be

designated as a local landmark.

