WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS ANNOUNCE CENSUS AWARENESS DAY APRIL 1

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains City School District March 2, 2020:

The White Plains Public Schools will celebrate Census Awareness Day on March 31st at 10 A.M. with a districtwide kickoff at Post Road Elementary School.

Superintendent of Schools Joseph Ricca and White Plains Teachers Association President Kara Lyons will lead the initiative to urge everyone’s participation in this vital process. Dr. Ricca said, “The importance of the census cannot be overstated. Information gained has a direct impact onfederal school funding and on Congressional representation. Participating in the census is a way for parents and the entire school community to make their voices heard.”

The school district is partnering with the White Plains Teachers Association, the Administrators & Supervisors Association, the Civil Service Employees Association, New York State United Teachers, and American Federation of Teachers and the City of White Plains in this important effort. President Kara Lyons shared, “In White Plains, we always want the very best for our children. We need everyone to participate in the census. Data obtained particularly affects programs that improve the health and well-being of children.” Students will be involved in learning about the process and every child and family participating will receive a special surprise sponsored by the White Plains Teachers Association, NYSUT and AFT.

On April 1st the federal government will begin the process which occurs every ten years – to count everyone living in the United States and collect demographic data. All information obtained is confidential and cannot be disclosed. #BeCountedWP

Invited Guests:

State Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins

State Senator Shelley Mayer

State Assemblyman David Buchwald

State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin

Westchester County Executive George Latimer

White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach

White Plains Youth Bureau Director. Frank Williams

White Plains Board of Education Members