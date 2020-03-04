Coronavirus Hot Line 211 for general inquiries: Young Israel of New Rochelle Quarantines Call 866-588-0195 for Recorded Info.Beeline Buses Sanitized.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. March 4, 2020:

In light of recent COVID-19 developments, Westchester County is taking steps to ensure all Bee-Line buses are sanitized daily.

For general inquiries from regarding COVID-19, the County is asking Westchester residents to dial 211.

Additionally, those in quarantine from Young Israel of New Rochelle should call 866- 588-0195 to talk to a health care professional or mental health professional, listen to recorded information/FAQ about symptoms, and information on what to do. Language translations are available.

