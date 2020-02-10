GRID OWNER COMMITTED TO THE BOULEVARD PROJECT ON POST ROAD IN FACE OF COMMON COUNCIL QUESTION. Could Set Aside Small Portion for White Plains Hospital Use

West Post Road rendering of The Boulevard by Grid Properties. Approved 2015.

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. February 10, 2019:

Drew Greenwald, Principal of Grid Properties the owner firm of the former Sholz and Lincoln Mercury properties located between Maple Avenue and West Post Road appeared at the Common Council meeting last Monday night to apply for an extension of the Grid Properties site plan for The Boulevard complex shown above. Mr. Greenwald explained why the project had not been started (reluctant retail market), inability to come to terms with a major tenant though he said the company was close to signing. At the close, the Common Council approved the site plan extension.

Drew Greenwald of Grid Properties details the circumstances Grid has faced in beginning The Boulevard project.

Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson suggested retailers more oriented toward children and Mr. Greenwald addressed this here

Councilman Justin Brasch expressed concern on the four year delay, and Mr. Greenwald explained that the White Plains short time frame to start a project (one year) was not what developers in the New York Metropolitan area were accustomed to meeting.

Councilman John Martin asked if Grid could with a zoning change accommodate a facility of White Plains Hospital. In this clip, Mr. Greenwald expressed he was open to hospital suggestions.

Councilwoman Jennifer Puja pressed Mr. Greenwald on a timeline approximating a start to the Grid project, and Mr. Greenwald in this video, said it depends on Grid signing on an anchor tenant to attract financing. Greenwald added earlier Grid has no intention of marketing the property.