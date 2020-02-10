GRID OWNER COMMITTED TO THE BOULEVARD PROJECT ON POST ROAD IN FACE OF COMMON COUNCIL QUESTION. Could Set Aside Small Portion for White Plains Hospital Use

In 2018: 1.1 Million Pages Viewed. 117,063 Unique Visitors Make 29,700 Visits a Month. 321 Visits a Day. 2,028,191 Hits NoBots, The White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. TV: White Plains Week 7:30 FRI, 7 MON & People to Be Heard 8PM THURS, 7 PM SAT on FIOS CH 45, ALTICE CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way. EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!
WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. February 10, 2019:
Drew Greenwald, Principal of Grid Properties the owner firm of the former Sholz and Lincoln Mercury properties located between Maple Avenue and West Post Road appeared at the Common Council meeting last Monday night to apply for an extension of the Grid Properties site plan for The Boulevard complex shown above. Mr. Greenwald explained why the project had not been started (reluctant retail market), inability to come to terms with a major tenant though he said the company was close to signing. At the close, the Common Council approved the site plan extension.