SEIU CONDEMNS “CLASSIST” SUPREME COURT “WEALTH TEST” SANCTION.

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. From the Service Employees International Union 32BJ. January 27, 2020:

The following statement may be attributed to Lenore Friedlaender, Assistant to the President of 32BJ SEIU and leader of the union in the Hudson Valley:

“By lifting the injunction against the Trump administration’s ‘public charge’ rule(Monday), the Supreme Court is allowing the creation of an immigration system that discriminates against the poor and middle class.

Not only can the administration deny a green card to anyone who has accessed the most basic healthcare, housing, and nutrition benefits, they can also deny a green card to anyone who might seem ‘likely’ to need those benefits in the future.

As one of the nation’s largest unions with majority immigrant membership, we are appalled at how this rule will especially impact immigrants from Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America.

This rule is racist and classist because it targets, mainly, immigrants who are integral parts of black and brown neighborhoods and economies. Though the rule will now go into effect, we will continue to support all ongoing court challenges to its legality.”