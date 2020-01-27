Mayor Roach Announces Successful Agreement to Install Solar Panels on 8 City Owned Buildings with $900,000 Annual Income to City. Additional 10% Savings for WP Residents on their Electric Bills.

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. By John F. Bailey January 27, 2020:
Mayor Thomas Roach, the solar pioneer in Westchester County, announced to the Common Council at their work session Monday evening an agreement with Distributed Solar Projects LLC, a spinoff company of General Electric Solar for installation of solar panels on 8 city-owned buildings and facilities. WPCNR believes this is the first such municipal solar panel site lease of city-owned property in the county. The Mayor introduced the historic deal, completed in about one year this way:
The Mayor introduced Commissioner of Public Works Richard Hart who explained the process by which the properties were selected:
Mayor Roach added that the city has another program that is reaching out to commercial property owners who might wish to include solar panels on the roofs of their properties.