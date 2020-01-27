Mayor Roach Announces Successful Agreement to Install Solar Panels on 8 City Owned Buildings with $900,000 Annual Income to City. Additional 10% Savings for WP Residents on their Electric Bills.

The 8 White Plains Properties leased to solar installer for an annual fee of $900,000 a year total announced last night .

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. By John F. Bailey January 27, 2020:

Mayor Thomas Roach, the solar pioneer in Westchester County, announced to the Common Council at their work session Monday evening an agreement with Distributed Solar Projects LLC, a spinoff company of General Electric Solar for installation of solar panels on 8 city-owned buildings and facilities. WPCNR believes this is the first such municipal solar panel site lease of city-owned property in the county. The Mayor introduced the historic deal, completed in about one year this way:

Mayor Roach introducing the solar panel installations at Monday evening work session.

The Mayor introduced Commissioner of Public Works Richard Hart who explained the process by which the properties were selected:

Richard Hart explains the solar project

Mayor Roach added that the city has another program that is reaching out to commercial property owners who might wish to include solar panels on the roofs of their properties.