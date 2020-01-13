FREE FOR DISPLACED HOMEMAKERS: MEDICAL ASSISTANT TRAINING PROGRAM WESTCHESTER COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Project Transition

Medical Administrative Assistant

Training Program

FREE for Displaced Homemakers

Next Session

January 28 – May 14

6 – 8:30 PM (T, W, Th)

Westchester Community College

Ossining Extension Center A 100 + hour program designed to help prepare students to become

Medical Administrative Assistants

in a variety of healthcare settings.The program is also designed to help students prepare for the nationally-recognized

Medical Administrative Assistant Certification (CMAA) exam

offered through the National Healthcareer Association.



Free to Qualified Displaced Homemakers

Are You:

Divorced | Separated | Married with an Unemployed or Disabled Spouse

Unemployed or Underemployed | Male or Female | Single Parent | WidowCall or e-mail for information and eligibility:

(914) 606-5628 or PG22@sunywcc.edu.