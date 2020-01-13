FREE FOR DISPLACED HOMEMAKERS: MEDICAL ASSISTANT TRAINING PROGRAM WESTCHESTER COMMUNITY COLLEGE

WPCNR CAREERIST. From County Legislator Catherine Parker. January 13, 2020:
|Project Transition
Medical Administrative Assistant
Training Program
FREE for Displaced Homemakers
Next Session
January 28 – May 14
6 – 8:30 PM (T, W, Th)
Westchester Community College
Ossining Extension Center A 100 + hour program designed to help prepare students to become
Medical Administrative Assistants
in a variety of healthcare settings.The program is also designed to help students prepare for the nationally-recognized
Medical Administrative Assistant Certification (CMAA) exam
offered through the National Healthcareer Association.
Free to Qualified Displaced Homemakers
Are You:
Divorced | Separated | Married with an Unemployed or Disabled Spouse
Unemployed or Underemployed | Male or Female | Single Parent | WidowCall or e-mail for information and eligibility:
(914) 606-5628 or PG22@sunywcc.edu.