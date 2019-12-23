Windows 7 Support Ends This Week: What it Means

WPCNR TECHNOLOGIST From Aaron Woodin, PC Ventures. December 23, 2019:



I’ve been fielding a lot of calls about the apparent end of

support/end of life for Microsoft Windows 7.



Here are my thoughts:



There is no need to panic. Any computer running Windows 7 will

continue to function normally after Microsoft’s deadline.



End of support/end of life simply means that Microsoft will no longer

issue new updates (outside of extraordinary security issues that crop

up every now and then), and that you cannot call me directly for

operating system support, even for the traditional $150 ‘per incident’ fee.



So, what am I recommending, overall?

Again, don’t panic and feel you need to get a new computer before the

deadline.



If your computer is more than about 3.5 – 4 years, old, consider

replacing it proactively. (most computers only work reliably for about

that amount of time, any way)



Regardless of which Operating System and computer you use, please back

everything up – my recommendation is an online service called

Carbonite.



In addition, when the time comes to replace a computer, please have

all usernames, passwords, etc organized. And try to find any

installation discs, etc so we can reinstall your programs.



The good news is that computers continue their 35+ year trend of

getting better, faster and less expensive.



Any questions? Please don’t hesitate to email, text or call.



I wish everyone a wonderful Holiday season and a great 2020!







