RING A DING DING IT’S RAINING MONEY EVERWHERE IN WESTCHESTER EXCEPT WHITE PLAINS

COUNTY SALES TAX RECIPTS UP 23% IN NOVEMBER ON TRACK FOR $607 MILLION FOR THE YEAR 10.2% GAIN

SALES TAX TAKE UP STATEWIDE, TAX OFFICE SAYS.

WHITE PLAINS SALES TAX $$ in CONTRAST DOWN IN NOV. OFF 14% FROM LAST YEAR’S PACE.

WPCNR QUILL AND EYE SHADE. By John F. Bailey with Data from the NY DEPT OF TAXATION & FINANCE. December 23, 2019:

Cash registers in Westchester County were Jingle Bells again in November with the county collecting 23% more Sales Tax Dollars in November year to year, ringing up a A $55.2 MILLION “handle” for the second month in a row, to last year’s $42.1 MILLION.

And Yes, Virginia, the county sales tax receipts reflect internet sales, The New York State Department & Finance confirmed to WPCNR in this statement:

“Yes. All internet sales that were paid would be included in the Westchester County Sales Tax Figures. Internet Sales might be a portion of the increase but the increase is also due in part to 1- the new 1% increase in Westchester County Sales Tax rates that began in August 2019 and 2- total Sales Tax collections being up overall in NYS. Sales Tax Receipts is up compared to October 2018.”

The state did not have what the percentage of internet sales tax receipts were internet-generated.

This county bonanza was a bewildering contrast compared to White Plains White Plains was down 1% in November sales tax receipts–$3,975,933 compared to $4,009,241 in November 2018.

Through the first 5 months of the White Plains fiscal year 2019-20, the city has collected $21,126,850 in contrast to $24,787997 last year at time.

The damage: White Plains economy is not experiencing the same prosperity the rest of the county is, even though White Plains colletects the same sales tax as the county.

White Plains is down 14.7%. Of course a boffo December may get the city back on track. to meet the city’s conservative-by-law sales tax estimate.

The county is awash in new lovely money.

However, they predict $747 MILLION in sales tax money will come in in their 2020 budget.

If the county gets another $59 MILLION in sales in December for the third month in a row, they clear $607 MILLION for the year, a 10.2% increase. But, if this pace continues in 2020, and the $607 Million grows 15% the county will add an additional $91 million for a 2020 total of $698 million.

That leaves a possible $49 MILLION deficit from the predicted $747 Million in sales taxes.

The figure of $747 Million is said to be a calculation by the county that has not been explained.

If the $607 Million grows 12%, the deficit balloons to $67 MILLION.

If it hits 10% more sales taxes, the increase in sales taxes grows 61 Million, leaving a $73 million deficit off the projected $747,000,000