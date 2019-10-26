EARLY VOTING BEGINS TODAY. WHERE TO GO TO VOTE EARLY

|Early Voting in New York is Here!
Can’t get to the polls on Election Day? No problem.
This year you can vote from
Saturday October 26 through Sunday November 3
Early Voting for White Plains Residents will be at
Westchester County Board Elections; 25 Quarropas St. White Plains
The Board of Elections polling place will be open for Early Voting on:
Saturday, October 26,
Sunday October 27, 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.
Monday, October 28 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Tuesday, October 29 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.
Wednesday, October 30 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Thursday, October 31 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.
Friday, November 1, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Saturday, November 2,
Sunday November 3 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.
On Election Day, Tuesday November 5, you must vote at your regular
polling place when polls will be open 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
If you take advantage of Early Voting you may not vote on Election Day
For more information
Westchester County Board of Elections
(914) 995-5700 citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com
LWVNY Early Voting website www.nyearlyvoting.org
All the election information you need vote411.org
Stay up-to-date on Early Voting as it is rolled out lwvw.org
Vote – Because Every Election Matters
EARLY VOTING CENTERS AROUND WESTCHESTER COUNTY:
EARLY VOTING POLL SITES
- Cyrus Russell Community House (LEWISBORO & POUND RIDGE)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes
- Public Transportation: No
- All voters registered in LEWISBORO, and POUND RIDGE can vote here
- Dobbs Ferry Village Hall (GREENBURGH)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Street and “Pay and Display” lots
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in GREENBURGH can vote here.
- Eastchester Public Library (Eastchester, Scarsdale VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in EASTCHESTER, and SCARSDALE can vote here
- Greenburgh Town Hall (GREENBURGH VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in GREENBURGH can vote here.
- Grinton I. Will Library (YONKERS VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered YONKERS can vote here
- Harrison Veterans Memorial Building (HARRISON, MAMARONECK, RYE TOWN AND RYE CITY VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Street
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered HARRISON, MAMARONECK, RYE TOWN, and RYE CITY can vote here
- Jefferson Village Community House (YORKTOWN VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in YORKTOWN can vote here
- Mamaroneck Town Center (RYE CITY VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in RYE CITY can voter here
- Mt. Kisco Town Hall (MT KISCO, BEDFORD, NEW CASTLE VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in MT KISCO, BEDFORD, and NEW CASTLE can vote here
- Mt. Pleasant Community Center (MT PLEASANT, NORTH CASTLE VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in MT PLEASANT, and NORTH CASTLE can vote here
- Mt. Vernon City Hall (MOUNT VERNON VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in MT VERNON can vote here
- New Rochelle City Hall (NEW ROCHELLE AND PELHAM VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free and Street
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in NEW ROCHELLE, and PELHAM can vote here
- Ossining Recreation Center (OSSINING VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in OSSINING can vote here
- Peekskill City Hall (PEEKSKILL AND CORTLANDT VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free and Street
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in PEEKSKILL, and CORTLANDT can vote here
- Riverfront Yonkers Public Library (YONKERS VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Buena Vista Garage
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in YONKERS can vote here
- Somers Town House (SOMERS AND NORTH SALEM VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free
- Public Transportation: No
- All voters registered in SOMERS, and NORTH SALEM can vote here
- Westchester County Board of Elections (WHITE PLAINS VOTERS)
- Handicap accessible: Yes
- Parking: Yes, Free
- Public Transportation: Yes, Bee-Line Bus
- All voters registered in WHITE PLAINS can vote here
