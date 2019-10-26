EARLY VOTING BEGINS TODAY. WHERE TO GO TO VOTE EARLY



Early Voting in New York is Here!

Can’t get to the polls on Election Day? No problem. 
This year you can vote from
Saturday October 26 through Sunday November 3

Early Voting for White Plains Residents will be at
Westchester County Board Elections; 25 Quarropas St. White Plains

The Board of Elections polling place will be open for Early Voting on:

Saturday, October 26,
Sunday October 27, 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.
Monday, October 28 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Tuesday, October 29 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.
Wednesday, October 30 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Thursday, October 31 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.
Friday, November 1, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Saturday, November 2,
Sunday November 3 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

 On Election Day, Tuesday November 5, you must vote at your regular
polling place when polls will be open 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

If you take advantage of Early Voting you may not vote on Election Day
For more information
Westchester County Board of Elections
(914) 995-5700 citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com

LWVNY Early Voting website www.nyearlyvoting.org

All the election information you need vote411.org 

Stay up-to-date on Early Voting as it is rolled out lwvw.org

Click here to download a PDF version of this message
Vote – Because Every Election Matters

EARLY VOTING CENTERS AROUND WESTCHESTER COUNTY:

EARLY VOTING POLL SITES

  • Cyrus Russell Community House (LEWISBORO & POUND RIDGE)
    • All voters registered in LEWISBORO, and POUND RIDGE can vote here
  • Dobbs Ferry Village Hall (GREENBURGH)
    • All voters registered in GREENBURGH can vote here.



