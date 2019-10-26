OBSERVANCE OF THE BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS

You are cordially invited to attend the 243rd Anniversary Commemoration of the Battle of White Plains on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Jacob Purdy House National Historic Site (Washington’s Headquarters) located at 60 Park Avenue, White Plains, NY 10603.



Revolutionary camp featuring American, British and Loyalist regiments, crafts people, and Native American culture will open at 10 a.m in Jacob Purdy Park. Commemoration ceremony begins at 1 p.m. sharp, and the Jacob Purdy House will be open to the public immediately thereafter. As usual, admission and refreshments are FREE!