SEIU 32BJ STAGES RALLY IN YONKERS AT ANOTHER BUILDING DRAGGING ON UNION NEGOTIATIONS AT UNION WORKERS’ PERIL.

From the Service Employees International Union 32BJ:

After working over a year without a contract, the building service workers at 1160 Midland Avenue (Yonkers) have had enough.

The dragged-out negotiations have cost the workers their health insurance, forcing them to take to the streets yesterday to demand that the building management and their cleaning contractor finalize an agreement with the workers’ union, 32BJ SEIU.

“These workers have patiently tried to see negotiations through to the end, but management has stalled so long it has finally cost the workers their health insurance,” said Lenore Friedlaender, Assistant to the President of 32BJ and head of the union in the Hudson Valley.

“The workers need their healthcare—Michael Flarida, the building superintendent, suffers Type 2 diabetes and has now been saddled with a $1,500 bill for his medication. Union members and our community allies are rallying to support the workers in their demand for a fair contract now.”

