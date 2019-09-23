MAYOR NOAM BRAMSON OF NEW ROCHELLE WELCOMES WESTCHESTER RADIO OPENING MORNING ON THE AIR WITH BOB MARRONE 10:30 AM TODAY AT “THE RADIO STATION AT THE STATION”

BOB MARRONE, LEFT, IN A GUEST APPEARANCE ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK. MR. MARRONE WILL DEBUT THE NEW NETWORK WESTCHESTER RADIO AT 10:30 AM THIS MORNING AT

WPCNR MEDIA-GO-ROUND. From Radio Westchester. (Edited) September 23, 2019:

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson will appear at the Opening Morning of the all-new network Westchester Radio first internet broadcast 10:30 this morning with studios at the New Rochelle Metro North Railroad Station as the network’s programming begins.

Bramson, in a statement said, “I am very pleased to welcome Bob Marrone and Radio WestchesterTM to the historic New Rochelle Train Station and wish Bob and his team success as they make an important new contribution to our region’s media landscape.”

Beginning this morning, September 23rd, the former WVOX and WFAS morning drive personality will host Mornings with Bob Marrone, live from the New Rochelle Train Station, in a dedicated studio adjacent to the historic transit venue.

The station and its programming will operate under the banner of Radio Westchester TM.

Listen live at https://radiowestchester.com and on the station’s Facebook, Periscope and YouTube streams.

In addition to the morning show, elements of which will be podcasted, there will be live and podcast programs featuring Westchester County’s leading internet personalities and local news providers who do the investigative and hard-hitting stories mainstream press no longer have the financial resources to pursue.

Radio Westchester’s TM programming will also feature broadcasts dedicated to sports, such as PodHockey.com, and other podcasts focusing on politics, health, literature, finance, education and more.

The station is particularly designed for individuals and businesses to develop, record and manage their own podcasts or streaming shows. The friendly and knowledgeable staff will provide technical expertise throughout the audio recording process, with post production editing, preparation and online posting available as additional services.

Meanwhile, The On-Air Academy, a subsidiary of Radio Westchester TM, will offer hands-on training for aspiring broadcasters.

The five-sided building housing the studio offers views into the on-air activities from four directions whether you are going to or coming from the Southbound train platform.

“PEOPLE -ON-THE-STREET” INTERVIEWS

Shows will be broadcast out to the periphery of the studio, and a news crawl is planned to flow electronically from the top of the structure. The microphones will be brought out to the platform to get “people-on-the-street” feedback about current events.

Through Radio Westchester’s TM partnership with Convey Media, Inc, the Radio Westchester TM studio will also host virtual reality experiences at night and on weekends.

The studio has all the necessary equipment which can be also be taken to remote locations for parties, weddings and corporate events. The studio may also be hired for video and photo shoots and is equipped with green screen and video tools.