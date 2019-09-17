OPTIMUM TO ISSUE CREDIT TO THOUSANDS OF Metro Area CUSTOMERS for WIDESPREAD LOSS OF SERVICE THE WEEKEND BEGINNING FRIDAY SEPT 6. REFUNDS EXPECTED IN NEXT TWO MONTHS



As you may be aware, we experienced a power failure Friday evening, September 6th, that may have affected your service. We understand it was a frustrating experience and we thank you for your patience while our teams worked tirelessly to restore service as quickly as possible.

Please know that we continually assess and improve our systems in an effort to avoid issues such as this because we take seriously the expectation you have for both exceptional service and customer support from us.

In light of the service disruption, we will be automatically issuing a credit on one of your next two monthly billing statements.