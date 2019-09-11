White Plains Observes the 18th Year of Never Forgetting 9/11.

WPCNR MILESTONES. September 11, 2019: Citizens, dignitaries and leaders gathered in Liberty Park off Silver Lake in White Plains as they do every year on September 11.

Mayor Roach arrives prior to the start of the ceremony.

They assembled to remember the six White Plains residents who died in the attack on the World Trade Center Towers eighteen years ago today: Sharon Balkom, Marisa Dinardo, Hemanth Kumar Buttur, Joe Riverso, Gregory Rodriguez and Linda Sheehan, and the thousands of others who perished . The short, direct program recognizes and renews dedication of purpose. WPCNR was there. Mayor Tom Roach and County Executive George Latimer addressed the gathering, and Fran Croughan and members of the Common Council told accounts of ordinary citizens who distinguished themselves forever by their responding to the “test” of that awful day 18 years ago today. Here is video of the complete event.

Wayne Bass, Commissioner of Recreation and Parks begins the solemn observance at Liberty Park at 8 AM.