WHITE PLAINS URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY WILL CONSIDER THE ABOVE PROPERTIES OF STORES, RESTAURANTS, AND RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS ACROSS THE STREET FROM WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL FOR AN UNDISCLOSED “POST ROAD/SOUTH LEXINGTON URBAN RENEWAL PLAN WPUR-12 and EAST POST ROAD URBAN RENEWAL PROJECT.

WPCNR POST ROAD STORY. September 5, 2019: The Westchester Business Journal reported today that the White Plains Urban Renewal Agency will consider the eminent domain of properties from 1-2 East Post Road to 184-188 South Lexington Avenue for an unspecified urban renewal project.

In an article by Peter Katz, an owner of properties on that route, Gabe Arrango expressed complete surprise at this development which he was advised of August 19, to read Mr. Katz’s detailed report go to: