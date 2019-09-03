ALGAE BLOOM IS BACK ON THE FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL OF NEW YORK POND

WPCNR LETTER TICKER. From a White Plains CitizeNetReporter. September 3, 2019:

Unfortunately “algae bloom” is back again on FASNY’s property



Dear Mayor and Common Council,



Hope you had an enjoyable Labor Day holiday.



Unfortunately when we returned home we found that “algae bloom” is back again on FASNY’s property. We all know that FASNY has never shown any concern or respect for their nearby WP neighbors. . .and we have lost count of how many times over the past 9 years residents have complained about FASNY not taking care of their own property.



As you probably know there has been a lot of negative publicity with algae bloom recently due to the death of 3 dogs down in North Carolina and the appearance of the same toxic strain in Northern New Jersey and other states.

Some recent news reports on the dangers of algae bloom are below.

Of particular concern, according to the University of Michigan, algae blooms can become “airborne” in hot temperatures making FASNY’s situation a potential local health problem.



For an educational institution we are shocked that FASNY has not displayed more respect and appreciation for our environment here in White Plains.

We recall their prior submission of development plans for their Conservancy that included FASNY dumping the carcinogenic herbicide, RoundUp, next to our own and our neighbors’ homes. In recent court cases juries are agreeing with us on RoundUp’s cancer-causing properties. So shame on FASNY for submitting environmentally insensitive and threatening plans and not taking care of the property they bought.



Is there a way our City Administration can get FASNY to safely clean up their algae bloom without causing harm to their nearby neighbors? Maybe the City can fine FASNY for non-compliance for all of the prior maintenance complaints or threaten to return FASNY’s land back onto the property tax role as for the past 9 years FASNY has never used their WP land for any non-profit activities.



Thanks in advance for once again forcing FASNY to clean up their own mess,



Marie and Ron Rhodes