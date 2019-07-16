NY EDUCATION COMMISSIONER MARYELLEN ELIA RESIGNS ABRUPTLY.

MARYELLEN ELIA ON HER VISIT TO WHITE PLAJNS, 2016. SHE HAS BEEN EDUCATION COMMISSIONER SINCE 2016 .

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From WRVO RADIO. July 16, 2019:

New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia abruptly resigned Monday, taking members of the state Board of Regents by surprise. She said she will take a new job at the end of August at an unnamed national firm according to WRVO Radio, Albany.

Elia, who is the first female commissioner in the history of the State Education Department, said she decided now is the right time to leave the post, and has agreed to accept a job with a national firm that works to turn around struggling public schools.

https://www.wrvo.org/post/state-education-commissioner-unexpectedly-resigns