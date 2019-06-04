SEIU 32BJ HAILS HOUSE PASSAGE OF BILL PROTECTING THE DREAMERS– NOW THE SENATE HAS TO STAND UP AND DO THE RIGHT THING

WPCNR BORDERLINE. Statement from the Service Employees International Union 32BJ June 4, 2019:



32BJ Statement on House Passage of Dream and Promise Act

The following statement may be attributed to Héctor Figueroa, President 32BJ SEIU:

“Today the House of Representatives took a major step forward for immigrants and America’s highest ideals by passing the Dream and Promise Act. The bill would create a path to citizenship for some two and a half million immigrants, including Dreamers, who came to the U.S. as children, and recipients of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), who came to the U.S. from countries devastated by natural or human-made disasters.

These immigrants have lived and worked in this country legally for years, often decades. They include college students, parents, homeowners, business owners, and union members. At 32BJ, one of the nation’s largest unions with majority-immigrant membership, we estimate that between 3,000 and 5,000 of our building service workers are recipients of TPS. The attempt to end their legal protections and leave them open to detention and deportation cuts at the heart of America’s workplaces, communities, families, schools, churches and economy.

“Anyone with a conscience can understand that there is nothing temporary in a life built over 20 years by TPS and DED recipients, nor in the foundational roots planted by Dreamers who were raised here.

These two and half million immigrants also have 6 million family members and over 1 million U.S. citizen children. Their removal would annually end $2.5 billion in mortgage payments, $17 billion in federal taxes, and $75 billion in household spending power.

The House today voted to allow these immigrants’ lives —these American lives — to continue flourishing. This is the first major step on the road to reforming our nation’s broken immigration system, and we urge the Senate and President to walk this road with a nation committed to the motto e pluribus unum —out of many, one.”

Declaración de la 32BJ sobre el Acta de Sueño y Promesa de la Cámara de Representantes

La siguiente declaración puede ser atribuida a Héctor Figueroa, Presidente de la 32BJ SEIU:

“Hoy, la Cámara de Representantes dio un gran paso adelante en apoyo a los inmigrantes y conjunto a los ideales más altos de Estados Unidos al aprobar la Dream and Promise Act. El proyecto de ley crearía una vía hacia la ciudadanía para unos dos millones y medio de inmigrantes, incluidos los llamados Soñadores, que llegaron a los Estados Unidos cuando eran niños, además de las personas con Estado de Protección Temporal (TPS, por sus siglas en inglés) y la Salida Obligatoria Diferida (DED, por sus siglas en inglés), que vinieron a los Estados Unidos de países devastados por desastres naturales o desastres provocados por el hombre. Estos inmigrantes han vivido y trabajado legalmente en este país durante años, a menudo décadas. Incluyen estudiantes universitarios, padres, propietarios de viviendas, dueños de negocios y miembros de sindicatos. En la 32BJ, uno de los sindicatos más grandes de la nación con membresía de mayoría inmigrante, estimamos que entre 3,000 y 5,000 de nuestros trabajadores de servicios a los edificios son beneficiarios de TPS. El intento de poner fin a sus protecciones legales y exponerlos a la posibilidad de detención y deportación amenaza la fibra de los lugares de trabajo, las comunidades, las familias, las escuelas, las iglesias y la economía de los Estados Unidos.

“Cualquier persona de conciencia puede comprender que no hay nada temporal cuando se habla de una vida construida durante 20 años por las personas con TPS y DED, ni en las raíces fundamentales plantadas por los Soñadores que se criaron aquí. Estos dos millones y medio de inmigrantes además tienen 6 millones de miembros de familia y más de 1 millón de niños ciudadanos de los Estados Unidos. La eliminación de sue status legal terminaría anualmente con $ 2.5 mil millones en pagos de hipotecas, $ 17 mil millones en impuestos federales y $ 75 mil millones en poder adquisitivo de los hogares. La Cámara de Representantes votó hoy para permitir que las vidas de estos inmigrantes, estas vidas de Estados Unidos, continúen floreciendo. Este es el primer paso importante en el camino hacia la reforma del sistema de inmigración roto de nuestra nación, e instamos al Senado y al Presidente a que recorran este camino con una nación comprometida al lema e pluribus unum: de muchos, uno “.