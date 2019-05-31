ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE AND WHAT TO DO TO FIX IT –IF WE WANT TO.

A TIMELY REALITY CHECK AT THE ARCHBISHOP STEPINAC ANNUAL SYMPOSIUM FROM THE STEPINAC HONORS ACADEMY

How to prevent storm surge damage to New York City: one of the possible solutions a research time presented Thursday evening. WPCNR video.

The perfect energy efficient, climate soothing house as designed by one of the Stepinac “Scientist-Philosophers” Groups. Once you get past the complicated Einsteinian formulas determining components, stay with it. Mohab El-Hakim, an environmental engineer empanelled to hear and question the presentations said the house was a excellent concept, but its materials (in existence for decades) were still too high priced for general widespread use. One of the student presenters said they estimated such a house would cost 5% more than a typical one of its size being constructed now.

WPCNR ANSWERS TO ISSUES. By John F. Bailey. May 31, 2019:

President Trump should have attended.

Only parents, friends, teachers attended the Archbishop Stepinac High Second Annual Symposium dealing with climate change Thursday evening.

They watched a chilling narrative that was no science fiction, no invention of the left, but instead a riveting, sweeping reality check delivered somberly by 21 members of the Stepinac Honors Academy in a superbly organized series of presentations that gained momentum, gravity and urgency as they moved along.

A distinguished panel of professionals quizzed the students on conclusion of their presentations. They included Mohab El-Hakin, Assistant Professor in Manhattan College’s Civil and Environmental Engineering Department; Dr. Rocco J. Lafaro, M.D. of White Plains, a Stepinac alumnus, 1968; Damon A. Amadio, P.E., also a Stepinac alumnus (Class of 1980), Commissioner of Building in White Plains; and Andrew Ratzkin, Esq., Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Burns and Roe Group, Inc., provider of engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services to power and water utilities.

The Stepinac 21 methodically let history tell the story how polluting gases, carbons and the industrial revolution and its escalating aftermath the last 100 years has created a planet environment change not seen in millions of years.

They showed how progress that pollutes has become the progenitor of escalating destruction from the rapidly deteriorating environment we are living in–choking on– being destroyed by — today.

What was ominous and frustrating to learn was the way the young men presented the facts and solutions to fix the problem within our grasp that we are not taking in our hands.

The pre-autopsy of the planet and very achievable reversibility in the immediate window of time was fascinating, flowing like a continuing detective story.

The presentations were conducted by Matthew Halas, William Henderson, Moeen Ahmed, Zach Barnes, John Howard, Daniel Cregin, Raymonmd Monis II, Justin Rasche-Hotetz, Ethan Tieng, Marcus Tiratsuyan, Anthony Abraham, Stephen Buckley, Jordan Crichlow, Oluwatosin Gbotosho, Matthew Guadagnolo, Joshin Johnkutty, Omar Loayza, Stephen Magliocchino, Nicholas Morillo, Mychal Riccio, and Joel Ythier.

They pulled no punches.

Told it like it is from the spread of insect-borne diseases to increasingly frequent major storms, the costs of climate change, impacts of carbon Tax and success of Cap and Trade and threats we face in the future. The evidence was up there on the compelling graphics and pained tone of their voices.

The symposium is intended to provide a platform for student researchers to exchange information and identify needs and solutions in an important area. It was organized by Roxanne Calvello, Health Sciences; Cynthia Kilkelly, Honors Academy Counselor; Carole Mendelson, Economics and Finance; Patricia Murphy, Engineering; and Rick Yapchanyk, Esq.,Law

This year—the worst year ever for climate disasters in this country—the topic was climate change.

The presenters provided how they would stop the bleeding of the planet.

In the future days WPCNR will provide clips of the presentations, because you need to see them.

The “cover the waterfront” handling of climate change and tying the affects together with the historical evidence got your attention. The students presentations done without scripts and with poise and impressive depth gave the evidence for action insurgency.

They also present possible solutions. The two presentations at the beginning of this article given last night to show how we have the technology to calm the environment. (We just have to want to do it.)

Other projects presented were a commercial filter that can remove carbon dioxide from the air and then re-direct it to plants growing in a sealed environment for use in farming.