The Flats–Apartments on 1133 Westchester Avenue Approved by WP Common Council

300 Apartments were approved to be built on the 1133 Westchester Avenue site (visible in lower righthand portion of the satellite photograph above.

Closeup satellite shot showing where the new apartments will be built on the 1133 Westchester site, owned by RPW Group. The apartments are anticipated to be built by Spring 2022, being the first apartments to come on the market of the approximately 7,000 proposed rentals approved or in the process of being approved in White Plains NY USA

Robert Weisz, CEO of The RPW presenting The Flats in January.

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. Special to WPCNR from the NRP Group. May 8, 2019:

The 1133 Flats Apartments project was approved Monday night by the White Plains Common Council and Westchester Industrial Development Agency. Construction is intended to begin construction by February 2020, expected to be completed in Spring, 2022.



Below is a statement from The NRP Group, one of the developers on the project (with RPW Group):



“The NRP Group is excited to move forward with the development of 1133 Westchester Avenue, which will be among the most innovative residential developments in the region. Our environmentally progressive vision for the development — which includes solar panels on all three buildings, energy efficient systems, electric vehicle charging stations and future LEED certifications — reflects Westchester County’s evolving needs and trends. We look forward to further collaborating with the White Plains community to deliver this modern, mixed-use campus.”



