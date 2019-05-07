It’s a Brand-new Playland! County Executive George Latimer Monday at Playland, announcing there will be changes made in what patrons will get on visits to Playland this summer. Park Opens Saturday. Photos, Courtesy, Westchester County Department of Communications

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. (Edits by WPCNR in Boldface))May 7, 2019:

Playland has been Westchester County and the New York Metropolitan areas’ great family amusement park and entertainment center since 1928.

This morning County Executive George Latimer speaking on the air at WVOX Radio 1460, on the Good Morning Westchester program in an interview with Bob Morrone. Latimer said he was awaiting Standard Amusements response to his decision to terminate the Standard Amusements contract to run Playland, effective May 28.

He also said he expected to be “in the courts” on the dispute.

He said he wanted to bring in “outside management “– an expert to manage the park, an expert to promote ticket sales and group sales, and one for promotion.

He told Morrone safety concerns raised about the park in 2016-17 (made public in the New York Post and The Journal News Saturday) had been corrected before the 2018 season began

He expressed confidence to Morrone that the county would increase park attendance over last year with a series of changes and promotions announced Monday

The county executive made the remarks on the radio this morning, after a news conference at Playland Monday in which he outlined the following plans for Playland this summer.

County Executive George Latimer speaking of the new plans for Playland Monday.

The county summarized yesterday’s news conference:

For the 2019 season, the Park is welcoming many new, exciting events and promotions – including a collaboration with ArtsWestchester and the Westchester Parks Foundation for a public art display, the first new commercial in 10 years, the welcoming of “Town Days” to promote community and 11 new musical acts.

LINK TO NEW PLAYLAND COMMERCIAL

LINK TO NEWS CONFERENCE

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “This administration is committed to Playland. We plan to run this park with a level of energy and vitality that has been missing. On a beautiful day like today, you can envision what it has been like for 90 years, and what it will be during its 91st year.

This is a County park for County people – and whether you live in the far northwest corner of this county in Cortlandt, Peekskill or Buchanan, or down in the southeast portion near Pelham Manor and New Rochelle, or if you are in Yonkers in the southwest corner, or North Salem in the northeast section of the County – Playland is a park for you.”

Among the new features for the 2019 Season: a public art display, Westchester Town Days, the Westchester Loves to Read Program, laser shows, 11 new musical acts, a new coaster mascot, new social media campaign #HeyCoaster, Playland museum, updated commercial and updated webpage (playlandpark.org).

Latimer said: “We are supremely confident, as we get ready to open this park that it is ready to go for the new season. This park is safe, has been safe, and will be safe.”

Art

The public has come forward and requested that Playland have public art and more art displays. The County has identified space on the Boardwalk to be used for an art installation. With the assistance of ArtsWestchester, and with funding being provided by the Westchester Parks Foundation, the County will be issuing an RFP for an art display this summer. The art creation will be available for public viewing and unveiled 1-2 weeks later. The art will remain at the park for the remainder of the summer.

Joe Stout, Executive Director, Westchester Parks Foundation stated: “The Westchester Parks Foundation believes that our parks are to be enjoyed and used by everyone. This public arts initiative is a perfect way to communicate that spirit of welcome and to add another destination at Playland for everyone to enjoy this summer.”

Town Days

Focused on building community and celebrating the unique towns, cities and villages of Westchester County this summer, the County will be featuring “Town Days,” Tuesdays – Fridays, June 25-August 31 (except July 4). From A to Z, Playland will celebrate each town, village and city with their own Town Day. With proof of ID, each resident will receive discount coupons when they arrive at the park by going to the Fountain Plaza Administration Building. Municipalities will also have a chance to display booths of information and proudly display what makes them unique at the Fountain Plaza on their special day. Discounts include one free mini golf entry, two for one ride admission, one free beach or pool admission, $1 off of one food value meal and a $5 discount for parking on a return visit to the park.

Schedule:



· Tues, June 25 Ardsley Day

· Wed, June 26 Bedford Day

· Thurs, June 27 Briarcliff Manor Day

· Fri, June 28 Bronxville Day

· Tues, July 2 Buchanan Day

· Wed, July 3 Cortlandt Day

· Friday, July 5 Croton-on-Hudson Day

· Tues, July 9 Dobbs Ferry Day

· Wed, July 10 Eastchester Day

· Thurs, July 11 Elmsford Day

· Fri, Jul 12 Greenburgh Day

· Tues, July 16 Harrison Day (Town/Village)

· Wed, July 17 Hastings-on-Hudson Day

· Thurs, July 18 Irvington Day

· Fri, July 19 Larchmont Day

· Tues, July 23 Lewisboro Day

· Wed, July 24 Mamaroneck Day (Town/Village)

· Thurs, July 25 Mount Kisco Day

· Fri, July 26 Mount Pleasant Day

· Tues, July 30 Mount Vernon Day

· Wed, July 31 New Castle Day

· Thurs, Aug 1 New Rochelle Day

· Fri, Aug 2 North Castle Day

· Tues, Aug 6 North Salem Day

· Wed, Aug 7 Ossining Day (Town/Village)

· Thurs, Aug 8 Peekskill Day

· Fri, Aug 9 Pelham Day

· Tues, Aug 13 Port Chester Day

· Wed, Aug 14 Pound Ridge Day

· Thurs, Aug 15 Rye Day (City/Town)

· Fri, Aug 16 Rye Brook Day

· Tues, Aug 20 Scarsdale Day (Town/Village)

· Wed, Aug 21 Sleepy Hollow Day

· Thurs, Aug 22 Somers Day

· Fri, Aug 23 Tarrytown Day

· Tues, Aug 27 Tuckahoe Day

· Wed, Aug 28 White Plains Day

· Thurs, Aug 29 Yonkers Day

· Fri, Aug 30 Yorktown Day



Westchester Loves to Read Program

Open to students County-wide in grades Pre-K through 5, this reading initiative asks students to log their reading time beginning starting Oct. 1, 2018 and ending on May 5, 2019. Students who read 4,000 minutes during that time, or roughly 15-20 minutes a day, will receive a free pass to Playland Park’s Opening Day. It’s as simple as that. Read. Log. Win.

Laser Show

June 8- Sept. 2 the new laser show will be displayed every day at 7:45p.m. and 9p.m. The show is a colorful, wonder-filled extravaganza of music and dancing laser lights that come to life every night.

Concerts

We are proud to be featuring 11 musical performances this season, a 60% increase over years past. The musical performances include many well-known bands from across the tristate area.

· May 11 – Gilbert Band

· June 16 – Mamaroneck’s School of Rock

· June 22- Band Bedrock

· June 28- Tramps Like Us, Springsteen Tribute Band

· June 30 – East Coast School Tour, School of Rock

· July 14 – Playland Palooza: Playland D.J., Penelope Robin, String n’ Skins, Genessa & The Selena Experience

· July 26 – Voyage, Journey Tribute Band

· July 27 – Brandi and the Alexanders

· August 2 – Back to the Eighties Show, Jessie’s Girl

· August 11 – Dr, K’s Motown Revue

· August 23 – Amish Outlaws

Brandi Thompson lead vocalist of Brandi and the Alexanders said: “We are thrilled to come to Playland Park and perform with you guys this summer. We are a funk, soul and rock n’roll ensemble and we’re going bring that energy and vitality [that the County Executive] was talking about before to this park and bring back the glory days we all want to see here.”

Coaster – #HeyCoaster

The Playland mascot Coaster was refreshed this year to appeal to children. Updated for the first time in more than 20 years, the new Coaster is a cartoon figure who children are naturally drawn to. He is being promoted with a social media campaign #HeyCoaster. He can be found popping up all over Westchester County from May 1 until the end of the Playland 2019 season.

Museum

Playland has a rich history that is treasured by the people of Westchester County. The County has now created a special Playland Museum to showcase the park’s rich history. Though small at the moment, the County plans to expand it’s showcase of the Park’s history.

Commercial

For the first time in 10 years Playland has a new television commercial. Focused on promoting Playland as a full day destination, the commercial celebrates youth and joy and stars local children.

Webpage – playlandpark.org

The new revamped webpage is easy to navigate and dynamic to look at. The sliders are modern and will change throughout the season.

About Playland Park

Playland has been Westchester County and the New York Metropolitan areas’ great family amusement park and entertainment center since 1928. Playland has the distinction of being America’s first totally planned amusement park and prototype for today’s theme parks. Art Deco structures and symmetrical colonnades are the hallmark of Playland’s singular architectural flow. Playland was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1987 and is owned by Westchester County and operated by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation. The park offers 50 major and Kiddyland rides and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each season. Playland operates seven original classic rides — the Dragon Caster, Derby Racer, Grand Carousel (currently under restoration, scheduled to reopen in 2020), Whip, Ye Old Mill, Kiddy Coaster and Kiddy Carousel, all of which are National Historic Landmarks. Playland also features lake boating, mini golf, games of skill, arcade games, a variety of food stands, fireworks on Fridays (July and August), laser shows, and concerts on the Music Tower Stage. The Pier Restaurant and Tiki Bar, the Westchester Children’s Museum, Playland Ice Casino, beach and pool and art gallery space are located on the Boardwalk. The Boardwalk is part of Playland’s Seaside Walk – the largest stretch of public parkland on Long Island Sound in Westchester County. Playland hosts parties for groups of 100 to 10,000 with catered events tailored to the needs of clients. Playland generates $28 million a year for the region through off-site spending, in-park spending and job creation.