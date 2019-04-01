Governor Cuomo on the 2019-20 State Budget

Governor Cuomo: “We are here to do the hard ones, because those are the ones that need to be achieved. Reform the MTA. Do congestion pricing. Do criminal justice reform. Look at the suffering that’s going on inRikers every day, year after year. And no one is doing anything of any consequence. End it. Fix it. That’s what we’re doing.”

“This was not an easy one. It was a hard one. But the hard ones are the good ones, by definition. It’s easy to leave the hard issues on the side. It’s easy. And that’s why they are hard issues. Because they were put aside year after year,after year, after year. Why? Because nobody wanted to pick them up. Because they were controversial and hard. We are here to do the hard ones, because those are the ones that need to be achieved. Reform the MTA. Do congestion pricing. Do criminal justice reform. Look at the suffering that’s going on in Rikers every day, year after year. And no one is doing anything of any consequence. End it. Fix it. That’s what we’re doing.”

