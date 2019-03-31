WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Governor’s Office. March 31, 2019:

The state lawmakers and governor will get raises in pay (legislators to $89,500 a year) as part of the agreement reached Saturday between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and state house leaders. The budget is expected to be passed this evening because the raises only go into effect if the budget is not late.

The governor was able to get agreement on his main issues:

The 2% tax cap on school and city budgets is to be made permanent.

Congestion pricing for motor vehicle entry into Manhattan at below 61st Street was agreed to, (to pay for MTA improvements to the New York Subway system). Congestion pricing will not begin until 2021.

A panel will be appointed to determine which of 12 nyc bridges would be subject to congestion pricing raises (currently 59th Street bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge, Third Ave. Bridge have no tolls)

Legalization of recreational sales of marijuana was not adapted due to much doubt as the affects of marijuana and alcohol mixed use on driving safety.

Cash bail for virtually all crimes except violent felonies is to be eliminated.

School aid is to increased to 3.8% of the $175 Billion dollar budget probably meaning a little more state aid to the White Plains School Budget pending approval by the White Plains City School Budget and other districts in Westchester, depending on how the state aid formula is tweaked.

Medicaid aid was increased and Affordable Care Act statutes are to be adapted as law in New York State as part of the budget to be voted on by legislators today.

More to come on the state budget to come.