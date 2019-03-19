Save the Planet Forum in White Plains NY USA March 24

Vegan environmental activist Ray Ippolito will lead a conversation on what we can do to save the planet in a forum at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation at White Plains (CUUC) on Sunday, March 24, from 11:30–1:00. The forum is sponsored by the congregation’s Animal Advocacy Social Justice Team and is open to the public; it is suitable for school-age children and adults. Light food and beverages will be provided.

CUUC is located at 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605. Childcare can be provided if requested by noon on Wednesday, March 20; send request to CUUCevents@gmail.com.

See the event flyer at files.constantcontact.com/5b85a1ab001/7742f8fd-34e9-456d-90d5-954de68b2bac.pdfA