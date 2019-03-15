WESTCHESTER CHILDREN’S MUSEUM AT PLAYLAND on its Way.

ANNOUNCES BEGINNING OF PHASE II OF MUSEUM DEVELOPMENT. $1.74 MILLION IN INTERIOR RENOVATION TO COMPLETE IN MAY. NO COUNTY MONEY INVOLVED.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF WESTCHESTER CHILDREN’S MUSEUM WITH MUSEUM WORKERS POISED FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION OF THE REST OF THE MUSEUM STRUCTURE AT THE MUSEUM TODAY AT PLAYLAND.

TRACY KAY (CENTER) COMMENTS ON THE POPULARITY OF THE MUSEUM SINCE OPENING IN 2016. MARA MANUS, SECOND FROM RIGHT, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE

NEW YORK COUNCIL ON THE ARTS, WHICH FUNDED $824,000 FOR THE NEW

CONSTRUCTION WHICH WAS MATCHED BY $824,000 IN PRIVATE DONATIONS.

WPCNR VIDEO

PANORAMA OF SPACE AT THE HISTORIC PLAYLAND BATHOUSE TO BE RETROFITTED WITH PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL AND IT SYSTEMS, NEW COLORING, SAFETY SYSTEMS, NEW ADMISSION AND ENTRANCER CIRCULATION AREA, NEW CLASSROOMS, GIFT SHOP, SNACK AREA AND QUEUING SPACE.



The museum has been slowly taking form over the last 9 years, delayed considerably by the former Robert Astorino County administration which was slow to turn over occupancy to the museum.

The County, according to Mr. Kay, agreed to repair the decaying walls and interior of the deteriorated bathhouse for

$6.2 Million when the museum was first conceived at the close of the Andrew Spano

administration.

The Museum paid $2.4 Million in contributions to install

infrastructure in the portion of the museum that began operations in 2016.

WPCNR asked Mr. Latimer about whether Standard Amusements is still interested in taking over management of Playland. Mr. Latimer said, “The lawyers are still in negotiations.” He said Westchester County would run Playland this summer and by November 1, the county would see where things stood with Standard. He said he could not comment further because he did not want to influence the talks still going on.