WESTCHESTER BIOTECH PROJECT

TALKING BIOTECH BOOM!

MIKE WELLING (CENTER)

INTERVIEWED BY JOHN BAILEY

ON WESTCHESTER’S BIOTECH RESOURCES

EUROPEAN BIOTECH PARTNERSHIP READY TO COME ON IN

WHAT’S NEXT TO GET BIOTECH COOKING IN THE COUNTY

EDUCATION REVOLUTION IN BIOTECH IN WESTCHESTER COLLEGES

FIELDS THAT WESTCHESTER BIOTECH PROJECT SEES COMING IN

ON WESTCHESTER’S MOST RELEVANT INTERVIEW PROGRAM

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

“THE PROGRAM WHERE PEOPLE WHO HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY– HAVE THEIR SAY”