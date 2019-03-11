WHITE PLAINS PRELIM SCHOOL BUDGET RISES 3.4%. TAX RATE GOES UP $28/$1,000 (3.5%) TOTAL BUDGET $226.3 MILLION–UP FROM $218.6 MIllion BUDGET VOTE: MAY 21.

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. March 11, 2019:

Taxpayers in White Plains will be faced with a 3.5% increase in their school tax rate, if the preliminary Superintendent’s Budget stays as it is. And if there is no last minute legislative infusion of school aid to the White Plains School District, or cuts by the Board of Education

In one of the more detailed presentations of the budget this evening at White Plains Education House, before 40 persons, Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca detailed at $226,285,980 budget for 2019-20, a 3.4% increase the budget from 2018-19.

The increase up from the $225 Million project budget previously, was due to the figuring of the exclusions from the tax cap, such as PILOTS and capital projects.

According to Assistant Superintendent for Business, Ann Vaccaro-Teich the 3.4% increase in the budget /results in a 3.5% increase in the tax rate/per $1,000 of assessed valuation of $28, (raising the tax rate from $644.66 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $672.66/ $1,000 of assessed valutation. The $28 increase means that the median priced home in White Plains ($650,000) will pay approximately $462 more in school taxes, $11,082 compared to $10,620 this year. If you are eligible for the STAR exemption you can deduct about $1,716 from $11.082 figure.

The budget also includes the introduction of a new Capital Reserve Fund, by which they hope to raise $25 Million over the next 10 years to pay for improvements in school buildings, infrastructure and tax certioraris. That decision would have to be approved by the voters in the May 21 School District Budget Vote. The vote on May 21 will also have a proposition to expend $6.4 Million out of the existing Capital Reserve Fund to cover infrastruction renovations at Highlands School and the high school.

The School Superintendent Dr. Joseph Rica told WPCNR that there were no cuts made to the original budget submitted a month ago. He also emphasized during the presentation that White Plains School District would receive $65,000 in state aid this year an increased of ½ a percent. This, of course could change.

Dr. Ricca emphasized that if the budget is defeated, twice if would have to be cut by 6.3 Million.

In reviewing projected White Plains School District enrollment, showing White Plains enrollment remaining at the 7,000 level over the next 10 years, Dr. Ricca said the projection did not project any increases from the 6,000 plus apartments planned to be built over the next decade.