WPWeek for 3-8 has been posted

the link to youtube is https://youtu.be/h38OlLGtdPI

The link to whiteplainsweek.com

is http://www.whiteplainsweek.com/

JIM BENEROFE’S BACK! ON







IN OUR 19TH YEAR FIGHTING FOR TRUTH, JUSTICE AND THE AMERICAN WAY

MARCHING APARTMENTS DOWN PLATINUM MILE IN WHITE PLAINS.

WINDWARD SCHOOL MOVING TO MARCH OF DIMES HQ–WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE OLD WINDWARD LOCATION

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS DR. ALEC MILLER OF COGNITIVE BEHAVORIAL CONSULTANTS WHITE PLAINS ON THE INTERNET ADDICTION IN TEENS AND ADULTS.

KAT BREZLER ADDRESSING COMMON COUNCIL ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK