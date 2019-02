Education House, Monday evening.





THE SCENE MONDAY EVENING PRIOR TO THE MEETING WHEN THE BOARD OF EDUCATION HEARD BUDGET PLANS OF THE TECHNOLOGY, TRANSPORTATION, FOOD SERVICE, ATHLETICS AND FACILITIES DEPARTMENTS

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. February 27, 2019:

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca said Monday evening the district was awaiting the unveiling of the 2019 City Assessment Roll due out Friday March 1 and other specific information to determine whether or not the tentative budget of approximately $225 Million announced two weeks ago would have to be reconsidered.

The White Plains City Assessor, Lloyd Tasch, told WPCNR this morning that it appeared at this time the assessment roll “would break even” with last year, which would be good news for the city and the school district. Other information would most likely be status of certain Payments In Lieu of Taxes.

The School Board proceeded to hear presentations from the heads of the Technology, Transportation, Food Service, and Facilities Departments. Each of which went into more detail of the breadth of services the district maintains every year in some of the most extensive presentations this observer has seen in 19 years of covering this school district.

The purchases of the iPADS for $675,000 will be executed and operatational in the 2019-20–but their cost will be paid over three years at $225,000 a year, without raising the budget through a BOCES purchase. The move of the Data Center to BOCES facilities will result in electrical saving0 sat the high school.

The most impressive sweep of progress was detailed by Ron Velez, Director of Management Information Systems. Mr. Velez outlined the main expenditures for the upcoming 2019-20 year in the slide above.

In the video below, Dr. Ricca explains how the overall budget awaits input from the city and introduces Ron Velez who presents the impressive upgrading of school technology through iPADS, which every parent should be aware of, and explains in more detail the technology upgrades for 2019-20