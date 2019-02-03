CON EDISON APPLIES FOR 6% ELECTRICITY RATE INCREASE & 11% GAS RATE INCREASE. 9.75% RETURN ON EQUITY . PROP0SES INVESTMENTS TO BOOST ENERGY EFFICIENCY, RELIABILITY, PUBLIC SAFETY

Con Edison Friday sought approval for new electric and gas delivery rates in 2020 to fund infrastructure and other investments that would give

customers more convenient access to clean, energy-saving products;

enhance safety and reliability; and make it easier for customers to get

information about their usage and service.



The proposal, subject to a public rate review by the New York State Public Service Commission, seeks an additional $485 million to run the

company’s electric delivery system in 2020 and $210 million for the

natural gas delivery system.



The bill for a Westchester County customer using 450 kilowatt hours

would increase $6.10 to $114.04, an increase of 5.7 percent (8.5 percent for delivery).



(Editor’s Note: According to Energy Watch, Con Edison is also seeking a

return on equity of 9.75%)



For a typical commercial customer using 10,800 kilowatt hours with a

peak demand of 30 kilowatts, the monthly bill would increase $80.96 to $1,970.67, an increase of 4.3 percent (8 percent on delivery).



The average monthly bill for a residential gas customer using on average 100 therms per month would increase $17.28 to $176.34, an increase of

10.9 percent, or 15.8 percent for delivery.



“Our proposal will build on the progress we have made in putting tools in the hands of our customers to help them manage their energy usage,”

said Tim Cawley, president of Con Edison.



“We’re making it easier for them to take advantage of energy efficiency, charge electric vehicles and communicate with us. We’re also improving

our response to severe weather events and taking steps to protect the environment.“



“Our gas main replacement and inspection programs are making

New Yorkers safer,” Cawley said. “We’re also providing residential and

business customers with gas leak detectors that alert our control centers.



“This is a first-of-its-kind technology that we think is a game changer in

natural gas safety.”



MULTI-YEAR RATE PLANS FOR CUSTOMERS PROPOSED FOLLOWING LEAD OF SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER POWER 24-town

CONSORTIUM



While the rate filing proposes one-year rate plans for electric and gas

service, Con Edison intends to discuss multi-year rate plans with PSC staff and other parties. (Editor’s note: Sustainable Westchester and

Westchester Power have locked in the same electric rate for two years to promote green power, which have gained great popularity in the 24

towns partyicipating in the program.)



A multi-year plan would result in lower annual increases and provide

more cost certainty for the company’s 3.4 million electric and 1.1 million gas customers.



Con Edison is continuing its emphasis on protecting its energy and

information systems from hackers who might look to create a public

safety danger or steal customers’ personal information.



Electric Proposal



The proposal deploys new technologies that will make service smarter

and more convenient for customers.Con Edison continues to invest in its overhead and underground electric-delivery equipment in order to

provide safe and reliable service.



As customers continue to build solar arrays on their roofs, Con Edison

is investing in its grid to accommodate the two-way flow of electricity.



For electric, the company’s plan includes:Building infrastructure for

publicly available quick vehicle chargers.



The chargers would provide a cumulative total of 30 megawatts (MW),

enough for about 64,000 electric vehicles.Installing energy storage on six company properties. The company would charge the batteries at times

when demand for power is low and discharge the power to serve

customers at times when demand is high, helping to manage the supply

of energy.



Continuing a reliance on non-wire solutions – meaning working with

customers to help them use less power while still having the heating,

lighting and cooling they need. This approach helps the company avoid

or defer building infrastructure.Programs that pay customers who make upgrades to HVAC, lighting, appliances and other equipment.



These upgrades reduce the amount of power flowing on the grid and

emissions into the air.



Continuing its $100 million, four-year program to

fortify the overhead electric delivery system in Westchester against

damage from storms like those that struck last March,



Improving its ability to prepare and deploy crews when storms hit.

This will speed restoration of outages.Upgrades to the company’s outage management system, which tracks customer outages and restoration

progress.



Installing smart sensors in manholes to detect a buildup of gas and heat and alert crews to respond, enhancing safety and reliability.



Gas Proposal



Safety is the company’s top priority in running its gas delivery system,

which includes more than 4,300 miles of mains and services and serves customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, Westchester County and parts of Queens.



For gas, the company plans to:Continue to replace more than 90 miles of mains a year as part of a 20-year replacement plan initiated in 2017.



The program targets steel and cast-iron pipe for replacement with

durable plastic piping.



Install in homes and businesses natural gas detectors that

communicate through the company’s smart metering infrastructure. This advances customer safety.



Proposals to fund enhanced gas efficiency to further the company’s

Smart Solutions program for cleaner energy alternatives.



Environment:

Con Edison, which has reduced its carbon emissions 49 percent since

2005, is making new proposals that will protect the environment.

The investments would help the state and the local governments meet

their environmental goals of reducing greenhouse gases and other

emissions.



The company proposes replacing high-voltage electric cables that contain a liquid coolant with coolant-free technology that will eliminate potential leaks and replacing equipment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and

improve performance.



The gas main replacement program will lower methane emissions by reducing leaks.